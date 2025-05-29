Kanye West Thanks Drake & Donald Trump Following Larry Hoover's Commutation

President Donald Trump has commuted Larry Hoover's federal sentence and it has led to praise from Kanye West.

Kanye West is in a good mood right now thanks to the news involving Larry Hoover and President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Gangster Disciples founder was having his federal sentence commuted.

If you remember, back in 2021, Kanye West and Drake squashed their beef by holding a "Free Larry Hoover" concert. Overall, this endeavor was a huge success from a musical standpoint. However, there was still a lot of work to do when it came to Hoover's case.

Well, four years later, the federal sentence is no longer an issue. This sparked gratitude from West, who took to X with a thank you message for both Drake and President Trump.

"Thank you Drake for helping to bring Larry Hoover home," Ye wrote. He continued: "Words can't express my gratitude for our devoted President Donald Trump for freeing Larry Hoover."

Unfortunately, for both Ye and Hoover's family, the commutation doesn't actually mean Hoover is coming home.

Larry Hoover Prison Sentence

While the federal sentence has been commuted, Hoover is still facing 200 years in prison for murder. This is a sentence that was issued by the state of Illinois. Presidents are unable to commute state sentences. Only governors can do that. Simply put, unless Illinois Governor JB Pritzker intervenes, Larry Hoover will remain in prison for a very long time.

In addition to Hoover's commutation, President Trump pardoned NBA YoungBoy for his various federal charges. YoungBoy took to Instagram where he thanked the president for this.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," YoungBoy wrote. "Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

As for Kanye, we wonder how he will feel when he realizes that Trump didn't get Hoover freed, after all.

