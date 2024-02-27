Stevie J Responds To Being Named In Diddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Stevie J says the story about being filmed having sex with another man stemming from Rodney Jones' new lawsuit against Diddy is false. He addressed being named in the suit during a statement provided to TMZ on Tuesday. He remarked: "These allegations are false and my lawyer will be handling this going forward."

The former producer and videographer for Diddy sued him, earlier this week, claiming he repeatedly sexually assaulted him. He also mentioned Diddy getting naked in front of him and playing a video of Stevie J having sex with another man. Additionally, he noted Diddy having his son, Justin Combs, recruit prostitutes.

Stevie J & Diddy Pose Together In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Stevie J and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Compound. Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013 at Bagatelle/STK on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Stevie J isn't the only one to respond to the lawsuit. Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, also told TMZ: "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Justin Combs' representative also denied the accusations: "Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family." Be on the lookout for further updates on Stevie J as well as Rodney Jones' case against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

