For about a decade, Kristina "KK" Khorram operated largely behind the scenes as one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' most trusted executives. As lawsuits and allegations surrounding the music mogul mounted, however, Khorram's name increasingly moved from the background into the spotlight. Now, the former chief of staff has secured a courtroom victory after a California judge dismissed several claims filed against her by former Combs assistant Phil Pines.
Pines accused Khorram of helping to create an environment in which misconduct allegedly occurred while working under Combs. According to USA Today, in court filings, he described her as an "enforcer" who allegedly pressured employees to remain silent about troubling incidents and helped maintain what he characterized as a toxic workplace. Pines' allegations stem from a broader lawsuit in which he claimed he was required to prepare hotel rooms for Combs, witnessed acts of violence, and faced pressure to participate in conduct he found objectionable. Khorram was later added to the lawsuit as Pines sought to hold additional members of Combs' inner circle accountable.
Khorram Is Off The Hook
Last week, a Los Angeles judge dismissed four claims against Khorram, including two emotional-distress causes of action barred by the statute of limitations and a constructive-termination claim because Khorram was not Pines' employer. The ruling also found deficiencies in several remaining allegations, though those claims were dismissed with leave to amend rather than thrown out permanently.
Among the causes of action still at issue are claims involving sex trafficking, sexual battery, gender violence, sexual harassment, and labor-related violations. Pines' attorney has already indicated that an amended complaint will be filed, meaning Khorram's legal fight is far from over. Still, the decision marks an important early win for the executive as litigation connected to Combs and his former associates continues to unfold.