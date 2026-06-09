She worked closely beside Diddy through his most successful and controversial years. Now, she wins in court against a former employee.

Among the causes of action still at issue are claims involving sex trafficking, sexual battery, gender violence, sexual harassment, and labor-related violations. Pines' attorney has already indicated that an amended complaint will be filed, meaning Khorram's legal fight is far from over. Still, the decision marks an important early win for the executive as litigation connected to Combs and his former associates continues to unfold.

Pines accused Khorram of helping to create an environment in which misconduct allegedly occurred while working under Combs. According to USA Today , in court filings, he described her as an "enforcer" who allegedly pressured employees to remain silent about troubling incidents and helped maintain what he characterized as a toxic workplace. Pines' allegations stem from a broader lawsuit in which he claimed he was required to prepare hotel rooms for Combs, witnessed acts of violence , and faced pressure to participate in conduct he found objectionable. Khorram was later added to the lawsuit as Pines sought to hold additional members of Combs' inner circle accountable.

For about a decade, Kristina "KK" Khorram operated largely behind the scenes as one of Sean " Diddy " Combs' most trusted executives. As lawsuits and allegations surrounding the music mogul mounted, however, Khorram's name increasingly moved from the background into the spotlight. Now, the former chief of staff has secured a courtroom victory after a California judge dismissed several claims filed against her by former Combs assistant Phil Pines.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.