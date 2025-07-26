Sex Worker Sues Diddy & Hotels For Alleged Exploitation & Sexual Battery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 529 Views
Sex Worker Sues Diddy Hotels Exploit Sexual Battery Hip Hop News
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Michael Ejiawoko accused various hotels of facilitating Diddy's allegedly coercive encounters and failing to disclose important information.

Diddy is still waiting for Manhattan federal court to decide his sentence for his mixed conviction, but more civil cases continue to emerge. According to AllHipHop, a new $500K lawsuit against him from a male sex worker also accuses various hotels of conspiracy to exploit him deceptively.

Michael Ejiawoko's filing in Los Angeles County Court alleges that Sean Combs enlisted him in 2018 under pretenses of consensual sex work with adult women. However, he claimed he discovered that the Bad Boy mogul coerced the women and organized everything without taking part in the activity. Ejiawoko also alleged that hotel staff at codefendants The Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas, and The London West Hollywood helped Combs shield his identity and make these encounters easier under fake booking names like "Mr. Star."

"Hotel staff knowingly facilitated Mr. Combs’ illicit activities by reserving hotel rooms under aliases, including the name ‘Mr. Star,’ to shield Combs’ identity, granting access to private or secured areas to Combs and his JOHN DOE associates, escorting Ejiawoko and other participants in the encounters to and from rooms, cleaning and removing paraphernalia used in the encounters, including oils, substances, and drug-related items; e. Failing to report or investigate clear signs of illegal conduct," the plaintiff's attorney, Jonathan D. Evans, reportedly stated.

Is Diddy Free?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, Ejiawoko alleged that Diddy ordered him to use baby oil he provided, which Combs allegedly laced with drugs. He claimed folks recorded these sexual activities without his permission, and that hotels collaborated with the executive to avoid legal repercussions for these actions. More specifically, the lawsuit accused the defendants of sexual battery, civil conspiracy, and various violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Furthermore, the plaintiff alleges that he was not able to give informed consent because of the alleged drugging and other acts that misled him. He seeks over $500K in damages for mental anguish and emotional stress, punitive damages, coverage of attorney fees, and a jury trial.

We will see how Diddy's civil cases develop in court while his federal situation continues to shape itself out. On both sides, he has a lot to handle while behind bars.

