Diddy continues to deal with a mountain of legal trouble concerning his mixed criminal verdict and his many civil cases. Throughout his whole scandal, he hasn't been able to say much, which is what makes every little statement from his camp and his platforms very notable.

As caught by Complex, Sean Combs' Twitter account reportedly posted and quickly deleted a simple emoji of a pair of eyes on the social media platform on Friday (July 25). It's the first post the account made since the end of Diddy's federal trial. But we don't know who specifically is responsible for it or what context or situation it might be alluding to.

Also, according to this report, only people the tweet mentioned could see it when the account published it. It's unclear if any accounts did show up as mentions, but folks still noticed the tweet-and-delete regardless. The last post that this account shared was a May 17 picture of the Bad Boy mogul and his six children. We will see whether or not we get any clarification on this or Combs' general social media presence in the near future.

Did Diddy Get Released From Jail?

Elsewhere, Diddy continues to face accusations, such as a new lawsuit accusing him and various hotels of exploiting a sex worker. "Hotel staff knowingly facilitated Mr. Combs’ illicit activities by reserving hotel rooms under aliases, including the name ‘Mr. Star,’ to shield Combs’ identity, granting access to private or secured areas to Combs and his JOHN DOE associates, escorting [the plaintiff] and other participants in the encounters to and from rooms, cleaning and removing paraphernalia used in the encounters, including oils, substances, and drug-related items; e. Failing to report or investigate clear signs of illegal conduct," the accuser's attorney reportedly stated.