Diddy's Twitter Account Quickly Posts & Deletes Odd Message Seemingly From Behind Bars

Diddy Twitter Account Posts Deletes Message Behind Bars Hip Hop News
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy in attendance before game five of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
It's unclear if Diddy himself approved of this post or if some sort of mistake happened, as he doesn't often post online.

Diddy continues to deal with a mountain of legal trouble concerning his mixed criminal verdict and his many civil cases. Throughout his whole scandal, he hasn't been able to say much, which is what makes every little statement from his camp and his platforms very notable.

As caught by Complex, Sean Combs' Twitter account reportedly posted and quickly deleted a simple emoji of a pair of eyes on the social media platform on Friday (July 25). It's the first post the account made since the end of Diddy's federal trial. But we don't know who specifically is responsible for it or what context or situation it might be alluding to.

Also, according to this report, only people the tweet mentioned could see it when the account published it. It's unclear if any accounts did show up as mentions, but folks still noticed the tweet-and-delete regardless. The last post that this account shared was a May 17 picture of the Bad Boy mogul and his six children. We will see whether or not we get any clarification on this or Combs' general social media presence in the near future.

Did Diddy Get Released From Jail?

Elsewhere, Diddy continues to face accusations, such as a new lawsuit accusing him and various hotels of exploiting a sex worker. "Hotel staff knowingly facilitated Mr. Combs’ illicit activities by reserving hotel rooms under aliases, including the name ‘Mr. Star,’ to shield Combs’ identity, granting access to private or secured areas to Combs and his JOHN DOE associates, escorting [the plaintiff] and other participants in the encounters to and from rooms, cleaning and removing paraphernalia used in the encounters, including oils, substances, and drug-related items; e. Failing to report or investigate clear signs of illegal conduct," the accuser's attorney reportedly stated.

Other civil cases involve allegations of crimes such as sexual assault and physical abuse. As those continue to receive court updates, Diddy is still behind bars and currently awaits his sentence. A jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As for when the judge will reveal the sentence, it might be at the beginning of October or earlier, if prosecutors and defense lawyers can agree on a date.

