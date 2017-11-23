behind bars
- MixtapesBlueface Brings Attention To Latest Arrest With New Project "Free Blueface"Blueface could be facing up to a year behind bars, according to sources. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureGunna Says He’ll “Be Home Soon” In New IG Post As “DS4EVER” Goes PlatinumEarlier this summer, a clip surfaced online of the Atlanta rapper speaking with his Godson on a video call.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Throws A Christmas Toy Drive From Behind BarsAlthough currently locked up, rapper Kodak Black found a way to bring some holiday spirit to Broward County with a toy drive for more than 60 families.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicRalo's Bond Revoked After Getting Caught Doing Drug Deals From PrisonRalo was using code words to discuss drug prices.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music03 Greedo Has A "3,000 Song Rollout" In Place To Cover His 20 Year Prison Bid03 Greedo invested in his future before the onset of his 20-year sentence.By Devin Ch
- SocietyR. Kelly Says He's Happy In Solitary Confinement, Fears What Inmates Might Do To HimThough Kelly feels "safer" in solitary confinement, his attorney fears it will be damaging to him.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Celebrates His 82nd Birthday With A Bible Quote Urging Us To "Man Up"Bill has a message to the public as he celebrates his birthday behind bars.
By hnhh
- MusicKodak Black Slams "Greedy Lawyers," Offers New Photo Behind BarsKodak Black reminds us that prison ain't what it's made out to be on TV.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Living His Best Healthy Life In Prison & Has Lost 40 PoundsHe's reportedly cut all carbs and sugars from his diet and has started working out.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Pretending To Be Dr. Cliff Huxtable In PrisonInmates are told to just play along. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDenzel Curry Snaps Over Kodak Black's "ZEZE" In "Behind Barz" Freestyle"First off, every rapper in the game garbage."By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Denied Bail: ReportJuelz Santana will remain in custody.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStevie J To Serve Prison Time For Failure To Pay Child Support: ReportAfter failing to pay child support, Stevie J is going to have to serve some time. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere's What Meek Mill & Bobby Shmurda Will Be Eating For Thanksgiving Behind BarsMeek Mill & Bobby Shmurda still get a decent selection of food. By Chantilly Post