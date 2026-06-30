Ebro Calls Out 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, & Timbaland For Upcoming MAGA Club Performance

Ebro is someone who has always made his political leanings clear. That is especially true now that his show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez is independent. He is free to say whatever he wants, without any ramifications from the powers that be.

Throughout his time on the airwaves, the radio host has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement as a whole. Quite frankly, there is a lot to criticize when it comes to the current President and those who surround him.

On his show, Ebro spoke about how disappointing this is, especially when you consider the kind of crowd Don Jr. is going to bring in.

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Ebro Is Not A Fan

Not only will the crowd not care for hip-hop, but they are also likely to be openly hostile towards it. In Ebro's mind, that should be enough for people like 50 Cent to stay away from the event.

On the flip side of this, Ebro tried to interpret the actions of these artists in a positive light, even if it's almost impossible to do. For instance, he suggested that perhaps the artists are simply there for business connections as opposed to political leanings. Even if this is the case, Ebro still thinks it's wack for these esteemed artists to go there.

Ebro certainly isn't the only person disappointed in these hip-hop legends. For the most part, fans are just disheartened to see the Trump administration gain legitimacy from hip-hop heavyweights.