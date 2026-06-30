Ebro Calls Out 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, & Timbaland For Upcoming MAGA Club Performance

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ebro Darden moderates the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland are about to perform for Donald Trump Jr, and Ebro has some thoughts about it.

Ebro is someone who has always made his political leanings clear. That is especially true now that his show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez is independent. He is free to say whatever he wants, without any ramifications from the powers that be.

Throughout his time on the airwaves, the radio host has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement as a whole. Quite frankly, there is a lot to criticize when it comes to the current President and those who surround him.

This weekend, July 4th will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States. To celebrate, Donald Trump Jr. is hosting some musical performances at his private club. 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland are all set to perform.

On his show, Ebro spoke about how disappointing this is, especially when you consider the kind of crowd Don Jr. is going to bring in.

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Ebro Is Not A Fan

Not only will the crowd not care for hip-hop, but they are also likely to be openly hostile towards it. In Ebro's mind, that should be enough for people like 50 Cent to stay away from the event.

On the flip side of this, Ebro tried to interpret the actions of these artists in a positive light, even if it's almost impossible to do. For instance, he suggested that perhaps the artists are simply there for business connections as opposed to political leanings. Even if this is the case, Ebro still thinks it's wack for these esteemed artists to go there.

Ebro certainly isn't the only person disappointed in these hip-hop legends. For the most part, fans are just disheartened to see the Trump administration gain legitimacy from hip-hop heavyweights.

While some artists may have a change of heart and drop out, that does not seem likely, at this juncture.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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