50 Cent Mocks Jussie Smollett As Legendary Rapper Takes Heat Over Upcoming MAGA Club Performance

BY Alexander Cole
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Curtis 50 Cent Jacksons ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment
Curtis 50 Cent Jacksons ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment venue and green space is located at Spring and Travis, in downtown Shreveport. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
50 Cent is set to perform for MAGA this weekend, but first, he is going after Jussie Smollett, who took to the stage this weekend.

50 Cent is one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop. Whenever his adversaries get into some sort of trouble, he is right there to make fun of them. He can be relentless in these pursuits, much to the chagrin of his targets.

Over the years, Fif has had a rivalry with the show Empire. The Power vs. Empire wars are largely over, with most agreeing that Power was the better show. However, with Empire star Jussie Smollett going viral for a recent stage performance, Fif had to get his licks in.

See, I told you POWER was the shit, but No you want to watch Empire," Fif wrote. "Now, look this is all your fault. LOL"

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50 Cent Takes Issue With Jussie Smollett

In the midst of 50 Cent rebooting his beef with Empire and its cast, the artist is catching some heat due to an upcoming MAGA club performance for Donald Trump Jr. Ahead of the United States' 250th birthday on July 4, Fif is set to perform at a private gathering.

This is part of Don Jr's members-only club. Despite Trump's current regime being extremely controversial and oftentimes regressive, 50 Cent doesn't seem to mind cozying up to the Trump family.

While 50 Cent doesn't make political endorsements often, you can guess his views based on context clues. For instance, his hatred of Zohran Mamdani is an example of Fif skewing conservative.

Choosing to perform in front of a MAGA crowd in 2026 sends a message, and it does not resonate. Whether or not he will cancel, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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