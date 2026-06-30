Jussie Smollett Claps Back At 50 Cent With Some Trolling Of His Own

50 Cent and Jussie Smollett seem to be at odds right now, through no fault of Smollett's own. Fif is someone who loves to troll, and when he smells blood in the water, he bites.

Over the weekend, Smollett went viral for a performance he gave on stage. Some felt like his vocals and his dance moves were lacking. With everyone giving their two cents on the performance, 50 felt like it was the right time to jump in. In fact, he invoked the Power and Empire beef that used to overtake the airwaves.

"See I told you POWER was the s---," 50 Cent said. "No you want to watch Empire. Now look this is all your fault. LOL."

It was yet another example of 50 Cent kicking someone while they were already down. He's done this a lot over the years, and his targets have mostly just taken it in stride. For some, defeating the troll means trolling back. Smollett was no different, as he came through with a well-timed clapback thanks to his publicist.

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Jussie Smollett Hits Back

"We hope he had a happy Pride…" publicist Pamela Sharp said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Smollett just needed seven words to make his point. Some of the best clap backs are the ones where very little is actually said.

Despite the unfortunate virality of his performance, Smollett is clapping back at 50 Cent at the right time. The legendary rapper is already under fire for his upcoming performance at a MAGA club hosted by Donald Trump Jr. The sentiment around Fif is already negative, and now, Smollett feels like he has the moral upper hand.