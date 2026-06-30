Jussie Smollett Claps Back At 50 Cent With Some Trolling Of His Own

BY Alexander Cole
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May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Jussie Smollett and 50 Cent are currently at odds, although it appears as though the former now has the upper hand.

50 Cent and Jussie Smollett seem to be at odds right now, through no fault of Smollett's own. Fif is someone who loves to troll, and when he smells blood in the water, he bites.

Over the weekend, Smollett went viral for a performance he gave on stage. Some felt like his vocals and his dance moves were lacking. With everyone giving their two cents on the performance, 50 felt like it was the right time to jump in. In fact, he invoked the Power and Empire beef that used to overtake the airwaves.

"See I told you POWER was the s---," 50 Cent said. "No you want to watch Empire. Now look this is all your fault. LOL."

It was yet another example of 50 Cent kicking someone while they were already down. He's done this a lot over the years, and his targets have mostly just taken it in stride. For some, defeating the troll means trolling back. Smollett was no different, as he came through with a well-timed clapback thanks to his publicist.

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Jussie Smollett Hits Back

"We hope he had a happy Pride…" publicist Pamela Sharp said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. Smollett just needed seven words to make his point. Some of the best clap backs are the ones where very little is actually said.

Despite the unfortunate virality of his performance, Smollett is clapping back at 50 Cent at the right time. The legendary rapper is already under fire for his upcoming performance at a MAGA club hosted by Donald Trump Jr. The sentiment around Fif is already negative, and now, Smollett feels like he has the moral upper hand.

Whether or not this back and forth continues, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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