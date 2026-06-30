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Ebro Calls Out 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, & Timbaland For Upcoming MAGA Club Performance
50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland are about to perform for Donald Trump Jr, and Ebro has some thoughts about it.
By
Alexander Cole
June 30, 2026