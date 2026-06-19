BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) - Album by Chris Brown

Chris Brown is giving fans an expanded version of his latest era with BROWN (The Chocolate Edition). The deluxe release arrives just a month after the first release, and adds a fresh batch of tracks. Notable features include Wizkid, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign across the 10 newly added tracks. The original album featured appearances from artists including GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tank, Lucky Daye, and Fridayy, while the deluxe appears to lean more heavily into Brown's core R&B sound with a smaller guest list. With that said, Chris Brown's catalog output is definitely unmatched.