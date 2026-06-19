BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) - Album by Chris Brown

Chris Brown is giving fans an expanded version of his latest era with BROWN (The Chocolate Edition). The deluxe release arrives just a month after the first release, and adds a fresh batch of tracks. Notable features include Wizkid, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign across the 10 newly added tracks. The original album featured appearances from artists including GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tank, Lucky Daye, and Fridayy, while the deluxe appears to lean more heavily into Brown's core R&B sound with a smaller guest list. With that said, Chris Brown's catalog output is definitely unmatched.
The project continues Brown's remarkable longevity. More than two decades into his career, he's still one of music's most consistent hitmakers, regularly landing charting singles and selling out arenas worldwide. The deluxe arrives as Chris Brown continues extending the BROWN era and prepares for his upcoming co-headlining stadium tour with Usher. Looks like fans have more material to study now.
Genre: R&B
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Album: BROWN (The Chocolate Edition)
Tracklist For 'BROWN (The Chocolate Edition)'
- Loose
- Man on a Mission (feat. Wizkid)
- Save Me
- Just The Bro (feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign)
- GP
- Nthn2TlkBout
- 4Ever
- No Signal
- Still Human
- Appreciate It