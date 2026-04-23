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Chris Brown Gets Into It With Content Creator Blasting Him For His Past
Chris Brown's viral comment underneath a girl's Instagram lit a fire underneath one content creator/hater of his.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 23, 2026