Chris Brown Publicly Thirsts Over Karrueche Lookalike

Chris Brown is going viral right now after publicly thirsting over a woman who looks very similar to Karrueche. The woman, Destiny Onaka, posted a video on her Instagram account, DestnyShalom, to show off her new pixie haircut. She was ecstatic with the results, and so was Chris Breezy.

As caught by The Shade Room, the Virginia born singer and rapper dropped several fire emojis in her comments section. At the time of writing, it's racked up over 55,400 likes and over 1,600 replies.

Onaka did catch wind of Brown's compliment, pinning it to the top and liking it. Folks like Bow Wow have also reacted. He joked, "@chrisbrownofficial you must be stopped [laughing emoji]."

Most people had a similar reaction with some writing things like, "We know bros type."

This isn't just spreading like wildfire just because of the comment itself, though. Of course, it is too because Chris Brown and Karrueche were an item during the early 2010s.

Things would eventually fall apart between them in 2015 after numerous allegations, including abuse. It led Karrueche to request a restraining order against Brown, which was granted in 2017. It lasted for five years.

Chris Brown Claps Back At Critic For Thirsting

Despite the tumultuous breakup, they did appear to be having a nice conversation at Coachella last year. It actually sparked some fans to hope and pray for them to reunite. However, Karrueche has been dating Colorado's head football coach, Deion Sanders, since July 2025.

But this viral Instagram exchange has left some others to not be so amused. As caught by Live Bitez, one user by the name of DoliesTV sounded off on Brown for the maneuver. He labeled him a "lame a*s dude," a "terrible a*s n****,” and that he makes "bullsh*t a*s music."

Moreover, he slammed his female fans for continuing to thirst over him despite his sketchy dating past.

Chris Brown caught wind of this backlash and proceeded to call him "hurt" and roast him. "One of his replies read, [laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy. l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n****. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."