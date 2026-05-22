Kanye West Earns His First Spotify Song With Over 2 Billion Streams

BY Aron A.
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February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ye also recently shared a list of his European tour dates this summer.

Kanye West can’t be cancelled. And while there have been many attempts, none of them have been particularly successful. Even as corporate America tried to get rid of him, his fanbase remained intact for the most part and that has undoubtedly been reflected in his numbers.

Ye probably is one of the few, if not the only, rappers from his era who can still deliver record-breaking numbers on par with some of the streaming era’s most successful exports. Case in point: his latest Spotify feat. According to BARS, Ye has a new milestone in his career as “Heartless” became the first song in his catalog to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify. The 808s & Heartbreak song served as the second single of the project, following “Love Lockdown” and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s a moment that cements the influence and timelessness of 808s & Heartbreaks. Despite being polarizing upon its release, it opened the floodgates for a new era of hip-hop, including one where Drake claimed his stake as one of the genre’s frontrunners. The album often feels like it doesn’t get as many mentions as it should in broader hip-hop and pop culture discourse. However, it’s impossible to deny how it shifted music entirely and also allowed Kid Cudi to put his talents on full display in front of the world just as his career began bubbling up.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Kanye West Hits 2 Billion Streams On “Heartless”

The new milestone comes as Ye plots his 2026 global tour, which has faced its own setbacks and hurdles. It comes on the heels of Bully, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. Although he’s struggled to book venues in America, several European countries have been open to hosting him. The rapper recently shared a list of his upcoming performances in Europe this summer, which will see him on stages in Turkey, the Netherlands, Georgia, Albania, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Will you be attending any of his upcoming shows? Let us know in the comments below. 

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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