- SongsKing Von & Tee Grizzley Grew Up "Heartless" On New SingleThis cut's dark narrative is complemented well by the eerie and aching beat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMoneybagg Yo "Hard To Love" ReviewHonesty, self-awareness, and addiction are at the forefront of Moneybagg Yo’s latest entry in the “Heartless” mixtape series.By Aron A.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Reveals "Hard To Love" Tracklist Featuring Lil Durk, Future, & GloRillaBagg is about to drop a mixtape full of bangers.By Noah Grant
- Music VideosPolo G Speaks On Nearly Overdosing Before Filming "Heartless" Music Video In 2019The Chicago-born rapper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRoddy Ricch Calls Kanye West's "MBDTF" The GOAT AlbumRoddy Ricch details meeting Yeezy and his appreciation for "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."By Aron A.
- NewsRoddy Ricch Debuts New Song "Heartless" At Grammy AwardsRoddy Ricch releases the live version of his new song "Heartless" following his performance at the Grammy Awards.By Alex Zidel
- NewsThe Weeknd Drops Lil Uzi Vert "Heartless" Remix Without EffectsThe Weeknd releases the official remix of "Heartless" with Lil Uzi Vert and, this time, there are no Vapor Wave effects.By Alex Zidel
- NewsThe Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Pitch Down For "Heartless" RemixThe Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert link up once more for the official Vapor Wave remix of "Heartless" from the "After Hours" deluxe edition.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Talks "Off-And-On Relationship" With Drugs & New Album PersonaThe Weeknd discusses "After Hours" album in new cover story for CR Men. By Noah C
- MusicThe Weeknd Shares "After Hours" Album Cover, New Single Out TonightThe Weeknd shares the "After Hours" album cover and announces that its title track will arrive later tonight. By Noah C
- MusicThe Weeknd's New Album May Be Dropping Sooner Than ExpectedThe Weeknd shared some cryptic captions on Instagram this week, possibly hinting that "Chapter VI" will be dropping as soon as this weekend.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Might Be Hinting That More Music Is NearWe're waiting too, but maybe not so patiently. By Noah C
- NumbersThe Weeknd's "Heartless" Soars To The Top Of Billboard Hot 100The Weeknd adds another chart-topping single to his resume.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd's "Heartless" Performance Gets Trippy Backstage On ColbertThe singer explored unchartered territories on the late night show.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Releases Limited Edition Merch For "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights" SinglesVinylheads rejoice! By Noah C
- RelationshipsLil Baby's Girlfriend Jayda Tells Him To "STFU" After Quoting The WeekndLil Baby might not be that "Heartless."By Alex Zidel
- Original Content"Heartless": Analyzing The Weeknd's "Psychotic" New ChapterAmid a tonal shift and a new look, we examine what The Weeknd's "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" represent going forward. By Robert Blair
- RelationshipsMeek Mill's Rumored Girlfriend Questions Why He's Quoting The WeekndMeek Mill's rumored boo wants him to cool it on the captions.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsThe Weeknd's "Heartless" Seemingly References Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid SplitsThe Weeknd seemingly sings about his relationships with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez on the new cut.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmeer Vann, Polo G & More Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks. By Cole Blake
- NewsPolo G Links Up With Mustard For Brand New "Heartless" VideoPolo G returns with a new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBrian King Joseph Shocks Crowd With Violin Rendition Of Kanye West's "Heartless"Brian King Joseph had a memorable final performance on "America's Got Talent."By Chantilly Post