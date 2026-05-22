Unlocked – Song by French Montana, Max B & Kanye West

French Montana and Max B have been dropping a lot of music together since the latter's release from prison, tapping collaborators like Kanye West for their new album Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers. "Unlocked" is where the three meet up, and fans were excited to hear it based on previous teases. French, Max, and Ye all trade pretty solid verses, besides an ICE bar from Montana. The beat is pretty aggressive with heavy bass and trap-style drums, and a high-pitched synth tone provides minimal melody. Also, there are a lot of charismatic and clever bars throughout, and each artist stands out. This is an easy highlight from Wave Gods 2, but not the only track worth listening to.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers
Quotable Lyrics from Unlocked
Got the flows, lots of clothes, private floor, smoke the O's, poke the holes,
Now the cooking pots, put cocaine on the stove,
I ain't tryning to stretch the eight, I'm just tryna test your fate,
Stretch your plate, take your head, my bread and butter, steak and eggs, see?