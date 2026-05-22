Unlocked – Song by French Montana, Max B & Kanye West

"Unlocked" by French Montana, Max B, and Kanye West appears on French and Max's new collab album "Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers."

Got the flows, lots of clothes, private floor, smoke the O's, poke the holes, Now the cooking pots, put cocaine on the stove, I ain't tryning to stretch the eight, I'm just tryna test your fate, Stretch your plate, take your head, my bread and butter, steak and eggs, see?

French Montana and Max B have been dropping a lot of music together since the latter's release from prison, tapping collaborators like Kanye West for their new album Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers. "Unlocked" is where the three meet up, and fans were excited to hear it based on previous teases. French, Max, and Ye all trade pretty solid verses, besides an ICE bar from Montana. The beat is pretty aggressive with heavy bass and trap-style drums, and a high-pitched synth tone provides minimal melody. Also, there are a lot of charismatic and clever bars throughout, and each artist stands out. This is an easy highlight from Wave Gods 2, but not the only track worth listening to.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.