Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers - Album by French Montana & Max B

French Montana and Max B reconnect for Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers. The highly anticipated sequel arriving shortly after Max B’s long-awaited return home. The project continues the chemistry that helped define the “wave” movement years ago, blending street rap with luxury-heavy production. French has been heavily teasing the release online while simultaneously promoting the pair’s upcoming Wave Gods Narcos Tour. Fans are especially excited to hear Max B fully active musically again after spending over a decade incarcerated. One of the album’s biggest surprises comes on “Unlocked,” which features a guest verse from Ye. The appearance marks Ye’s first feature on another artist’s song in nearly two years, instantly making the collaboration one of the project’s biggest talking points online. Beyond Ye, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers also includes appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Chinx, The Isley Brothers, and more, giving the album a mix of street rap, melodic records, and nostalgic Coke Boys energy throughout.