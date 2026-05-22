Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers - Album by French Montana & Max B

BY Tallie Spencer
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The highly anticipated sequel arrives shortly after Max B’s long-awaited return home.

French Montana and Max B reconnect for Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers. The highly anticipated sequel arriving shortly after Max B’s long-awaited return home. The project continues the chemistry that helped define the “wave” movement years ago, blending street rap with luxury-heavy production. French has been heavily teasing the release online while simultaneously promoting the pair’s upcoming Wave Gods Narcos Tour. Fans are especially excited to hear Max B fully active musically again after spending over a decade incarcerated. One of the album’s biggest surprises comes on “Unlocked,” which features a guest verse from Ye. The appearance marks Ye’s first feature on another artist’s song in nearly two years, instantly making the collaboration one of the project’s biggest talking points online. Beyond Ye, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers also includes appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, Chinx, The Isley Brothers, and more, giving the album a mix of street rap, melodic records, and nostalgic Coke Boys energy throughout.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers

Tracklist For Wave Gods 2: Cosmic Brothers
  1. Intro
  2. Smoking Pt. 2 (feat. Rick Ross)
  3. Grimey
  4. Toastee
  5. Fiasco
  6. Cosmos Skit
  7. Unlocked (feat. Ye)
  8. London Nights
  9. Just a Lil Bit
  10. Bet It All (feat. Chase Belly)
  11. Go Ladies
  12. You
  13. Never Had a Friend
  14. New Life Rule Skit
  15. Motion
  16. Who Do You Love (feat. Chinx)
  17. Made It Out
  18. We Gettin Money
  19. Break You Off
  20. Buss A Move
  21. So Amazing
  22. Tips
  23. Turn You On
  24. Addictive (feat. The Isley Brothers)
  25. Private
  26. Ever Since U Left Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) [West Coast Remix]
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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