Wave Gods - Mixtape by French Montana & Max B

Ten years ago today, we got the mixtape "Wave Gods" from the likes of French Montana and Max B, who remain friends.

At the time, HotNewHipHop commenters were very much impressed with the mixtape, and they let their feelings be known. "This tape was truly amazing. French Montana changed my life. I still remember 4 years ago I was driving home from work when I heard "Julius Ceasar". This song inspired me to quit my job and go back to school. French, you don't know what you've done for me, but I just want to say thank you," one commenter wrote. "Feature game crazy on this one wondering who's gonna be on the album," said another.

French Montana and Max B are two collaborators who have never let each other down. Now that Max B is free, the two are making music together again, and it has us nostalgic for the original Wave Gods tape. Of course, this tape is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. Back in February of 2016, it was difficult to predict just how amazing a year hip-hop would have. This mixtape was certainly one of the reasons. The mixtape is packed with blockbuster features. Chris Brown , Future , Quavo, Kanye West, Nas, Travis Scott , Big Sean , and even Jadakiss are on here. You even have massive singles like "Lockjaw" with Kodak Black. This is a tape that fans will remember for a very long time, and for very good reason.

