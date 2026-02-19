Wave Gods - Mixtape by French Montana & Max B

French Montana and Max B are two collaborators who have never let each other down. Now that Max B is free, the two are making music together again, and it has us nostalgic for the original Wave Gods tape. Of course, this tape is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. Back in February of 2016, it was difficult to predict just how amazing a year hip-hop would have. This mixtape was certainly one of the reasons. The mixtape is packed with blockbuster features. Chris Brown, Future, Quavo, Kanye West, Nas, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and even Jadakiss are on here. You even have massive singles like "Lockjaw" with Kodak Black. This is a tape that fans will remember for a very long time, and for very good reason.
Release Date: February 19, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Wave Gods
1. “Waves God Intro” (Feat. Max B & Chris Brown)
2. “Miley Cyrus” (Feat. Future)
3. “Sanctuary Pt.2″
4. “Figure it Out” (Feat. Kanye West & Nas)
5. “Man of My City” (Feat. Travis Scott & Big Sean)
6. “Holy Moly”
7. “Lock Jaw” (Feat. Kodak Black)
8. “Groupie Love” (Feat. Quavo)
9. “Jackson 5″ (Feat. Belly)
10. “Old Man” (Feat. Puff Daddy & Jadakiss)
11. “All Over” (Feat. Chinx)
12. “Off The Rip (Remix)” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & Chinx)
What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
At the time, HotNewHipHop commenters were very much impressed with the mixtape, and they let their feelings be known. "This tape was truly amazing. French Montana changed my life. I still remember 4 years ago I was driving home from work when I heard "Julius Ceasar". This song inspired me to quit my job and go back to school. French, you don't know what you've done for me, but I just want to say thank you," one commenter wrote. "Feature game crazy on this one wondering who's gonna be on the album," said another.