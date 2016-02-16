wave gods
- MusicHit-Boy Talks "Magic" & DJ Premier's Reaction To Nas' Gang Starr LineHit-Boy reacts to Nas calling them "the new Gang Starr" and speaks about "Wave Gods" and "Meet Joe Black" in his new cover story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrench Montana & Max B Apparently Skipped Over "Coke Wave 3""Coke Wave 3" has yet to see the light of day.By Aron A.
- NewsGucci Mane To Appear On Official Remix Of French Montana & Kodak Black's "Lockjaw"As if the song wasn't good enough already. By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosFrench Montana Feat. Kanye West & Nas "Figure It Out" VideoWatch the official music video for French Montana, Kanye West and Nas' collaboration "Figure It Out."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosFrench Montana "Wave Gods Intro" VideoWatch the new music video for French Montana's "Wave Gods Intro."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsWatch DJ Khaled Interview French Montana Before The "Wave Gods" PremiereDJ Khaled sat down with French Montana for a friendly chat before the premiere of "Wave Gods." By Angus Walker
- ReviewsReview: French Montana's "Wave Gods"French Montana's "Wave Gods" sounds like the prelude to great album.By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsFrench Montana Says He's Dropping "Mac & Cheese: The Album" In MarchFresh off "Wave Gods," French told The Breakfast Club that his studio album is finally on the way.By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesFrench Montana "Wave Gods (Hosted By Max B)"Stream/download French Montana's new Max B-hosted mixtape "Wave Gods."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFrench Montana Claims "Kanye Didn't Really Know Who Max B Is"Is this really that surprising coming from Kanye?By hnhh
- MixtapesFrench Montana's "Wave Gods" Mixtape Has Some Huge FeaturesFuture, Kanye West, and Nas are among the many guests on French Montana's upcoming project.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWave Gods IntroFrench drops the intro to "Wave Gods," his mixtape premiering this Friday on DJ Khaled's "We the Best" radio show on Apple Music.By Danny Schwartz