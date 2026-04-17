Azealia Banks Claims Dave Chappelle Chases After Trans Women

Azealia Banks is adding her voice to the ongoing conversation surrounding Dave Chappelle. And as usual, she’s not holding back. Following Chappelle’s recent comments about how he “resents” Republicans using his jokes about the trans community to push anti-LGBTQ+ agendas, Azealia Banks took to X (formerly Twitter) with some explosive claims of her own.

Reacting to a post criticizing Chappelle’s awareness of how his comedy impacts the current political climate, Banks doubled down with a bold accusation. “Tbh Dave Chappelle IS genuinely a chaser,” she wrote in a quote tweet, alleging that he showed interest in her trans friends during a night out in New York City. According to Banks, the situation escalated to the point where a bartender had to intervene and ask their group to leave.

She didn’t stop there. In a follow-up exchange, Banks responded to a user who accused her of having a past encounter with the comedian. Rather than denying it, she leaned into the claim, saying she didn’t mind because of Chappelle’s status, calling him a “black legend.”

Azealia Banks Doubles Down On Claims

The comments come as Chappelle continues to face criticism over his history of jokes about the transgender community. The backlash dates back to his 2019 Netflix special Sticks & Stones and intensified with his 2021 follow-up, The Closer, where he addressed the controversy head-on while also pushing back against certain aspects of the criticism.

At the same time, Chappelle has made statements opposing specific anti-trans legislation, creating a complicated dynamic between his comedy, public stance, and how his material is interpreted politically.