Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Wants $1 Million With New Lawsuit

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit from Jonathan Monroe, a man claiming he worked as a security guard for the controversial rapper in 2021 and wasn’t paid all the wages he was owed. Additionally, he alleges he wasn't properly compensated for overtime.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Monre demands about $850,000 in damages. He calculates $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, and $100,000 for his pain and suffering, as well as another $100,000 in punitive damages. He references one incident in which West allegedly asked him to put gas in his car, but never reimbursed him. "When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response," he writes.

Kanye West Wireless Controversy

Feb 13, 2022. Inglewood. CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye. West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

News of the lawsuit comes after the Home Office of the United Kingdom rejected Kanye West's application to travel to the country to perform at Wireless Festival. They told the BBC afterward that the decision was made in response to his antisemitic antics in recent years.

As a result of the ruling, the organizers of Wireless Festival canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

While the drama was going on, West issued a statement saying he was willing to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."