Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Wants $1 Million With New Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake
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Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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The lawsuit comes after Kanye West's attempt to travel to London to perform at Wireless Festival was shut down.

Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit from Jonathan Monroe, a man claiming he worked as a security guard for the controversial rapper in 2021 and wasn’t paid all the wages he was owed. Additionally, he alleges he wasn't properly compensated for overtime.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Monre demands about $850,000 in damages. He calculates $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, and $100,000 for his pain and suffering, as well as another $100,000 in punitive damages. He references one incident in which West allegedly asked him to put gas in his car, but never reimbursed him. "When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response," he writes.

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Kanye West Wireless Controversy
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022. Inglewood. CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye. West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

News of the lawsuit comes after the Home Office of the United Kingdom rejected Kanye West's application to travel to the country to perform at Wireless Festival. They told the BBC afterward that the decision was made in response to his antisemitic antics in recent years.

As a result of the ruling, the organizers of Wireless Festival canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

While the drama was going on, West issued a statement saying he was willing to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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