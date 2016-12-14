wireless
- TechApple Over-Ear Wireless "StudioPods" Potentially Dropping SoonRumors about Apple releasing wireless, over-ear headphones spread after an item named "Apple Airpods X Generation" appeared in Target's inventory systems.By Lynn S.
- MusicJeezy Strikes Telecommunications Deal With New PartnershipThe rapper is expanding his portfolio and making business moves.By Erika Marie
- TechApple Unveils New AirPods Complete With Siri & Wireless ChargingThe 2nd generation of Apple AirPods have been unleashed.By Devin Ch
- TechApple's New AirPods Will Arrive Within Next 6 Months: ReportThe AirPod will not be re-released with a modded toothbrush function.By Devin Ch
- TechApple Airpods May Get Wireless Charging In 2019Plus there'll be a more ""innovative user experience."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicLondon's Wireless Festival No Longer Allows Artists To Swear Or Wear Vulgar ClothingWireless Festival will carry on with a new set of rules.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Tells His Fans They're Going To Hell During Recent ConcertLil Uzi Vert stays on his satanic ish...By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake, Lil Pump, & French Montana Show Off Their "London Wave"The trio of Drake, French & Pump linked up at Wireless Festival.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Stops Performance To Help Fan Having A SeizureLil Pump made sure the fan was good before continuing his set.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled's Wireless Festival No-Show Was Known By Organizers Months AgoDJ Khaled was eventually replaced with Drake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Explains Why He Got "Always Tired" Face TattooPost Malone was pretty tired when he got the tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- LifeApple's Wireless AirPods Headphones Are Now AvailableNo jack, no problem. The AirPods, ideal for use with the iPhone 7, are now available ... albeit for a silly price. By Angus Walker