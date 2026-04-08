Ebro Taunts Kanye West Fans Who Thought He'd Never Be Canceled

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Ebro Darden attends Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Album Listening Session on July 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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In the wake of the U.K blocking Kanye West from entering the country, Wireless Festival has canceled this year's event.

Following the cancellation of Wireless Festival, Ebro trolled fans of Kanye West during the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. In doing so, he joked about fans who recently argued that the controversial rapper couldn't get canceled despite his antisemitic antics.

"To all the people out there that, two days ago, were like, 'I guess you can't get canceled.' I guess you can get canceled," he remarked. Further elaborating on some fans' unwillingness to forgive West, he added: "There will never be a time when everyone's ready, there will never be a time when everybody's all good. There are people who will never forgive him."

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Kanye West Wireless Controversy

The Wireless Festival drama began last week. The government in the United Kingdom faced calls to block Kanye West from entering the country to perform. Eventually, the Home Office decided to do so, announcing the ruling on Tuesday morning.

In the wake of that decision, the Wireless organizers canceled the event altogether. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Amid the drama, West offered to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."

That statement followed a lengthy apology he published in The Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret,” he wrote in the piece. “In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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