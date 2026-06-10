Drake Reportedly Set To Make An Appearance At Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Drake is someone who has found himself at the center of the streaming world at times. Overall, he has done streams with the likes of Adin Ross, xQc, and even BenDaDonnn. If you remember, he infamously told Kai Cenat to "stay on stream" the night of the "Family Matters" release.

Overall, these were big moments for the artist, and they were even bigger moments for the streamers involved. As it turns out, the artist is interested in keeping the good times rolling. ICEMAN has proven to be a massive success, and it only makes sense for Drake to become just a bit more visible.

According to DDG, that is exactly what the artist is planning on doing. During a recent stream, the controversial artist and streamer let it slip that Drake is planning on attending Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

Drake x Kai Cenat

Just yesterday, we revealed that Kai Cenat would be returning to the streaming world. It had been months since Kai went live. However, that is about to change as the second iteration of Streamer University is upon us.

As DDG describes, Drake could very well be attending. Given his stature, Drake should be one of the teachers. That said, DDG also revealed that the Canadian megastar is interested in doing an "in real life" stream.

Overall, this is great news for Kai Cenat, who will certainly get a huge boost if Drake ends up on his stream. After all, Cenat's return to the streaming world has been highly anticipated. Some felt like he might quit streaming for good.