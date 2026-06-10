Drake Reportedly Set To Make An Appearance At Kai Cenat's Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
DDG was on stream where he spilled the beans about Drake and his alleged interest in Kai Cenat's latest project.

Drake is someone who has found himself at the center of the streaming world at times. Overall, he has done streams with the likes of Adin Ross, xQc, and even BenDaDonnn. If you remember, he infamously told Kai Cenat to "stay on stream" the night of the "Family Matters" release.

Overall, these were big moments for the artist, and they were even bigger moments for the streamers involved. As it turns out, the artist is interested in keeping the good times rolling. ICEMAN has proven to be a massive success, and it only makes sense for Drake to become just a bit more visible.

According to DDG, that is exactly what the artist is planning on doing. During a recent stream, the controversial artist and streamer let it slip that Drake is planning on attending Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Drake x Kai Cenat

Just yesterday, we revealed that Kai Cenat would be returning to the streaming world. It had been months since Kai went live. However, that is about to change as the second iteration of Streamer University is upon us.

As DDG describes, Drake could very well be attending. Given his stature, Drake should be one of the teachers. That said, DDG also revealed that the Canadian megastar is interested in doing an "in real life" stream.

Overall, this is great news for Kai Cenat, who will certainly get a huge boost if Drake ends up on his stream. After all, Cenat's return to the streaming world has been highly anticipated. Some felt like he might quit streaming for good.

If the Streamer University sequel is anything like the first one, then it will be a massive success.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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