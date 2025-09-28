Drake Savagely Responds To Instagram Troll Clowning His Rapping Ability

Drake is a big fan of a few streamers and content creators out there, including Kai Cenat and BenDaDonnn, who hosted his tour with J. Cole. He recently gave an impressive freestyle on Kai's "Mafiathon 3" stream, specifically for the "On The Radar" session with Gabe P.

The 6ix God had some cheeky but nonetheless kind words for Ben in an Instagram comment. "That's my brother they don't know you will actually snap on some s**t tbh..." he wrote. "Too bad you got ran out the M and your lyrics don't match your lifestyle but you can rap your a** off tho."

However, the Toronto superstar also hopped in an IG comments section to savagely clap back at a fan who said the streamer raps better than he does. "He rap better than his buddy Drake. [three crying-laughing emojis]," the user wrote.

"Man I can see you writing this and being like why am I doing this from the kitchen at Applebee's," The Boy retorted, as caught by @drizzyys on Twitter. He's never been one to let disrespect slide online.

Drake & Kai Cenat

Still, sometimes Drake's responses to criticism are much more in jest and in good fun than his more scathing and indignant statements. For example, he trolled Kai Cenat in the chat of his "Mafiathon 3" stream for not liking the ICEMAN episode three stream. When the streamer read the messages back, he couldn't help but chuckle.

"ICEMAN EPISODE 3 >>>>>>> THIS S**T," the "305 To My City" artist expressed. "ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS CINEMA WTF Y'ALL GOT GOING BEN U WEIRD AF. THIS HAPPENS WHEN YOU GET A GF AND INVITE ALL YOUR BROTHERS OVER. ICEMAN EPISODE 3 WAS IN QUESTION YA'LL BOYS IN A MOVIE THEATRE POETICALLY KILLING EACH OTHER. DDG ON A PERC. DDG ON A PERC 10."