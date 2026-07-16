Drake Blesses Kai Cenat's Streamer University Students With An OVO Care Package

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat officially started Streamer University last night, and as it turns out, Drake was there to offer up a care package.

Drake is feeling good these days thanks to the success of his newest albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Some fans are waiting for him to go on tour, although for now, he is simply chilling and doing his thing.

While the artist has mostly been quiet as far as public appearances go, he did make a cameo at Streamer University on Wednesday. Yesterday was orientation for Kai Cenat's school, and it was here that the students got to meet their professors and get shown their dorm rooms.

During the orientation, Drake delivered a special video message, which came as a huge surprise. It was here that Drake revealed a care package would be waiting for all of the students in their dorm rooms. This led to a massive cheer in the audience. It just goes to show that Drake still moves the needle.

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Drake's Streamer University Cameo

On stream, Madi2Hottyy showed off the care package. It included some NOCTA Nike gear, as well as a bottle of Drake's latest cologne. Madi2Hottyy didn't seem overly impressed with the gifts, although we imagine this reaction was simply a charade for the cameras.

What we do know is that Streamer University is going to be a massive event for Twitch. Kai Cenat took a long hiatus from the streaming world, and this is his big comeback. There are dozens of students, and some big names teaching the classes.

Since leaving Twitch, streamers like Jynxzi, CaseOh, and even Hasan Piker have found themselves at the top of the subscriber charts. However, Kai could very well reclaim his rightful place at the top when all is said and done.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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