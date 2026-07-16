Drake Blesses Kai Cenat's Streamer University Students With An OVO Care Package

Drake is feeling good these days thanks to the success of his newest albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Some fans are waiting for him to go on tour, although for now, he is simply chilling and doing his thing.

While the artist has mostly been quiet as far as public appearances go, he did make a cameo at Streamer University on Wednesday. Yesterday was orientation for Kai Cenat's school, and it was here that the students got to meet their professors and get shown their dorm rooms.

During the orientation, Drake delivered a special video message, which came as a huge surprise. It was here that Drake revealed a care package would be waiting for all of the students in their dorm rooms. This led to a massive cheer in the audience. It just goes to show that Drake still moves the needle.

Drake's Streamer University Cameo

On stream, Madi2Hottyy showed off the care package. It included some NOCTA Nike gear, as well as a bottle of Drake's latest cologne. Madi2Hottyy didn't seem overly impressed with the gifts, although we imagine this reaction was simply a charade for the cameras.

What we do know is that Streamer University is going to be a massive event for Twitch. Kai Cenat took a long hiatus from the streaming world, and this is his big comeback. There are dozens of students, and some big names teaching the classes.