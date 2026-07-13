Kai Cenat Drops Streamer University Diss Track Aimed At FunnyMike, Rakai, And More

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat just came through with a diss track for all of the people complaining about not getting into Streamer University.

Kai Cenat is streaming again, although he has found himself in the midst of controversy. Streamer University is his latest project, although, as it turns out, there are a lot of creators upset about not being let in.

Last week, the Twitch legend came through with a list of students and professors. On the professor's side, people like Lizzo and Pokimane will be teaching classes. Meanwhile, as far as the students are concerned, the admissions mostly include smaller creators looking to get their feet in the door. However, Kai did include superstars like PlaqueBoyMax, presumably because those creators will bring in numbers.

As you can imagine, there are a ton of creators feeling left out right now. FunnyMike, Ray, and Rakai are some of the streamers who have called out Cenat for keeping them off the list. Now, Cenat is clapping back with a diss track.

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Kai Cenat Has Some Targets

In this new track, Cenat tells those who didn't make the cut that they are "not worthy." It is a harsh statement to make, although it's a statement that isn't exactly surprising either. After all, a diss track isn't supposed to be respectful of people's feelings.

Ultimately, this is all content that serves to promote Streamer University. Cenat and Rakai are going to remain friends regardless. Besides, they will probably try to crash the Streamer University party anyway.

Streamer University officially begins on Wednesday, July 15, and will run until Monday, July 20. There will be 120 students participating as streams will go on throughout each day. You will be able to watch this all on Twitch.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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