Kai Cenat Drops Streamer University Diss Track Aimed At FunnyMike, Rakai, And More

Kai Cenat is streaming again, although he has found himself in the midst of controversy. Streamer University is his latest project, although, as it turns out, there are a lot of creators upset about not being let in.

Last week, the Twitch legend came through with a list of students and professors. On the professor's side, people like Lizzo and Pokimane will be teaching classes. Meanwhile, as far as the students are concerned, the admissions mostly include smaller creators looking to get their feet in the door. However, Kai did include superstars like PlaqueBoyMax, presumably because those creators will bring in numbers.

As you can imagine, there are a ton of creators feeling left out right now. FunnyMike, Ray, and Rakai are some of the streamers who have called out Cenat for keeping them off the list. Now, Cenat is clapping back with a diss track.

Kai Cenat Has Some Targets

In this new track, Cenat tells those who didn't make the cut that they are "not worthy." It is a harsh statement to make, although it's a statement that isn't exactly surprising either. After all, a diss track isn't supposed to be respectful of people's feelings.

Ultimately, this is all content that serves to promote Streamer University. Cenat and Rakai are going to remain friends regardless. Besides, they will probably try to crash the Streamer University party anyway.