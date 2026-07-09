Mike STFU (Streamer U Diss) - Song by DDG

Streamer University has announced its teachers and students, and it appears as though DDG is feeling left out.

With Streamer University set to commence, DDG isn't feeling so good about the selection process. So much so that he has leveled a diss track against FunnyMike and Streamer University as a whole. This new diss track is called "Mike STFU," and it finds DDG rapping over the instrumental to Drake 's "Janice STFU." If you are someone who is tapped into the drama surrounding Streamer University, then perhaps you will find this amusing. If not, then this probably won't do very much for you.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!