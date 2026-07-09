Mike STFU (Streamer U Diss) - Song by DDG

With Streamer University set to commence, DDG isn't feeling so good about the selection process. So much so that he has leveled a diss track against FunnyMike and Streamer University as a whole. This new diss track is called "Mike STFU," and it finds DDG rapping over the instrumental to Drake's "Janice STFU." If you are someone who is tapped into the drama surrounding Streamer University, then perhaps you will find this amusing. If not, then this probably won't do very much for you.
Release Date: July 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Mike STFU
It’s been so long since you texted me
I know that I’m alumni, but I’m workin’ on my next degree
You said that it’s a mystery
Why FunnyMike be lying on me? It feel like it’s jealousy