DDG Reveals He Needs To Make $100,000 A Month To Stay Afloat

BY Zachary Horvath
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Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Day Three
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: DDG wears a burgundy jacket featuring a subtle, intricate pattern. The jacket has a pointed collar and a zip fastening. Underneath, a brown ribbed shirt is visible. Jewelry includes multiple layered necklaces with a prominent pendant and small stud earrings. Hair is styled in a short, textured cut, outside Amiri, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
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DDG is one of the most successful streamers going today and while he's living lavishly, it doesn't always mean he's living comfortably.

DDG has been able to make a great living for himself thanks to his work on YouTube, Twitch, and through his music career. However, as you could imagine, living a bougie lifestyle comes with its perks, but also its fair share of problems. That's especially the case if you overinflate you're spending.

But it seems like for the rapper and content creator he just needs to make a certain amount per month to feel comfortable regardless. During a Kick stream with Deshae Frost, the Michigan native says anything under $100,000 isn't enough for him to cover bills and pay for other essentials.

In the clip caught by Akademiks TV, he says if there's a down month, he won't be going out to eat, shop, or do any other activity.

One of the other people on the stream with Frost and DDG asked when the latter last made under his desired amount. "It's been months. 2025 I made under 100,000. It ain't too far off."

He adds that it's been even longer since he hadn't made over $50,000. In fact, it's been so long that he says he can't remember.

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DDG Drama With xQc

While it seems like DDG has been able to make $100,000 no problem on a monthly basis, folks in the comments are still in shock and expressing worry that he may go broke in just a few years.

One person replies, "Man if my bills 100k a month majority HAVE to be businesses… I jus hope this why he spending 100k a month cause wtfff."

Another was a bit more harsh. "He'll be broke 3 years from now crying about donations & sh*t, fame is really seasonal he need to stack that money while he still got it."

Hopefully, it doesn't get to that point for DDG, especially since he's got a child.

In other DDG news, he recently sounded off on fellow streamer N3on for alleging that xQc made some bold comments to his face about his music career. N3on claimed it happened during the filming of a Mr. Beast YouTube video and that xQc said his music "f*cking sucks" directly to him.

However, according to the "Pink Dreads" rapper, that couldn't be further from the truth. "If I’m Mr. Beast, I'm never inviting N3on to no sh*t ever again. He gassing this sh*t so crazy and then, on top of gassing it, why are you leaking this bro? He didn't say nothing to my face. Stop lying now. Video would've been over. Don't lie. Wasn't nothing to my face."

Read More: Meek Mill Reveals How Much He's Made Since His Drake Beef A Decade Ago

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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