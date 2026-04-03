DDG Reveals He Needs To Make $100,000 A Month To Stay Afloat

DDG has been able to make a great living for himself thanks to his work on YouTube, Twitch, and through his music career. However, as you could imagine, living a bougie lifestyle comes with its perks, but also its fair share of problems. That's especially the case if you overinflate you're spending.

But it seems like for the rapper and content creator he just needs to make a certain amount per month to feel comfortable regardless. During a Kick stream with Deshae Frost, the Michigan native says anything under $100,000 isn't enough for him to cover bills and pay for other essentials.

In the clip caught by Akademiks TV, he says if there's a down month, he won't be going out to eat, shop, or do any other activity.

One of the other people on the stream with Frost and DDG asked when the latter last made under his desired amount. "It's been months. 2025 I made under 100,000. It ain't too far off."

He adds that it's been even longer since he hadn't made over $50,000. In fact, it's been so long that he says he can't remember.

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DDG Drama With xQc

While it seems like DDG has been able to make $100,000 no problem on a monthly basis, folks in the comments are still in shock and expressing worry that he may go broke in just a few years.

One person replies, "Man if my bills 100k a month majority HAVE to be businesses… I jus hope this why he spending 100k a month cause wtfff."

Another was a bit more harsh. "He'll be broke 3 years from now crying about donations & sh*t, fame is really seasonal he need to stack that money while he still got it."

Hopefully, it doesn't get to that point for DDG, especially since he's got a child.

In other DDG news, he recently sounded off on fellow streamer N3on for alleging that xQc made some bold comments to his face about his music career. N3on claimed it happened during the filming of a Mr. Beast YouTube video and that xQc said his music "f*cking sucks" directly to him.