Soccer Star Nicolas Pépé Breaks Up With Former Adult Actress Teanna Trump

Nicolas Pépé recently took to social media to respond to rampant discussion about him and his former partner, former adult actress Teanna Trump. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he reportedly took to Snapchat to confirm that he's now single. Also, the soccer – sorry, football player clapped back at various rumors about their romance, such as monetary exchanges and marriage talks.

The message Pépé wrote is in French, but it roughly translates to the following, per Akademiks: "Alright, instead of asking me questions, I’m going to answer. Overall, I am now single. I have never talked about marriage, and even less about giving money to anyone. Please stop talking for no reason."

As to why the two broke up, there's not really an indication of that at press time from either party. However, folks did speculate a lot about him allegedly paying her to not make adult content, paying for her to fly out on vacations, and other similar accusations. Basically, social media sleuths were pocket-watching and criticizing the alleged nature of the romance. But none of that was ever confirmed to be true, and Nicolas Pépé shut down the big rumors.

Teanna Trump is sadly used to backlash, but she seemingly hasn't responded to this at press time. We will see if any other details or allegations emerge.

Nicolas Pépé & Teanna Trump Timeline

For those unaware, Nicolas Pépé and Teanna Trump reportedly started dating during the summer of 2024, and their relationship lasted for over a year. Marriage rumors came and went, as well as Internet scrutiny of their dynamics.

It's not the former adult actress' only bit of relationship drama, as she claimed she got with Lil Baby back in 2020. This led to cheating allegations and a clap-back from Jayda Cheaves, Baby's partner at the time.