Soccer Star Nicolas Pépé Breaks Up With Former Adult Actress Teanna Trump

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicolas Pepe Breaks Up Teanna Trump
Jul 20, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe (19) controls the ball against Orlando City in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nicolas Pépé and Teanna Trump caused a lot of discussion online thanks to their flamboyant relationship, with debates over money and status.

Nicolas Pépé recently took to social media to respond to rampant discussion about him and his former partner, former adult actress Teanna Trump. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he reportedly took to Snapchat to confirm that he's now single. Also, the soccer – sorry, football player clapped back at various rumors about their romance, such as monetary exchanges and marriage talks.

The message Pépé wrote is in French, but it roughly translates to the following, per Akademiks: "Alright, instead of asking me questions, I’m going to answer. Overall, I am now single. I have never talked about marriage, and even less about giving money to anyone. Please stop talking for no reason."

As to why the two broke up, there's not really an indication of that at press time from either party. However, folks did speculate a lot about him allegedly paying her to not make adult content, paying for her to fly out on vacations, and other similar accusations. Basically, social media sleuths were pocket-watching and criticizing the alleged nature of the romance. But none of that was ever confirmed to be true, and Nicolas Pépé shut down the big rumors.

Teanna Trump is sadly used to backlash, but she seemingly hasn't responded to this at press time. We will see if any other details or allegations emerge.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Nicolas Pépé & Teanna Trump Timeline

For those unaware, Nicolas Pépé and Teanna Trump reportedly started dating during the summer of 2024, and their relationship lasted for over a year. Marriage rumors came and went, as well as Internet scrutiny of their dynamics.

It's not the former adult actress' only bit of relationship drama, as she claimed she got with Lil Baby back in 2020. This led to cheating allegations and a clap-back from Jayda Cheaves, Baby's partner at the time.

Gossip rumors like this have followed Teanna persistently, either based on her own allegations or from others. Now, the question is whether or not Teanna Trump or Nicolas Pépé have anything else to say about the breakup or their relationship as a whole. It seems unlikely, but fans will probably continue to gossip either way.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images Antics Teanna Trump Gets Cursed Out In Traffic: "You Gon' Get Your Ass Beat"
Prince Williams/Wireimage / Getty Images Relationships Jayda Cheaves Gives Up Internet Beef While Throwing Shade At The Opps
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
Comments 1