Meek Mill Reveals How Much He's Made Since His Drake Beef A Decade Ago

Meek Mill is once again defending his career and how he's actually thriving compared to what the public has tried to convey. Well, in particular, he's really responding to Charlamagne Tha God. Taking to Loren LoRosa's comments section, the Philadelphia rapper did so by revealing just how much he's made since his beef with Drake that started in 2015.

As most of you know, it got underway shortly after they collaborated for "R.I.C.O.," for Meek's Dreams Worth More Than Money album. The latter claimed Drizzy used ghostwriters for his parts on the song. That then sparked some tweets and diss tracks, namely "Back To Back."

That proved to be the nail in Mill's coffin. Since that time, trolls and haters have claimed that he's never been the same. Well, the hitmaker's bank account would say otherwise.

"You spoke like a battle ended me," Mill said in response to Charlamagne. "Made like 80m since then still counting like 2ms on the schedule this month all rap money not counting other deals."

He added, "We cut from 2 different Worlds. He’s not qualified from working at no radio station to downplay my brand on these big platforms."

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Meek Mill Charlamagne Tha God Beef

On top of this monetary flex, Mill has also fired back by listing off all of his plaques and revenue from platforms like X. "Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… Peta double platinum… Blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… Uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… What’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… F*ck on me ft cardi b platinum..."

Moreover, he's been dropping some new music, like this freestyle above to show that he hasn't lost a step creatively.

As for what Charlamagne's had to say, his comments weren't all negative. In fact, he had plenty of nice things to say. However, he feels he just hasn't fully recovered from a social media aspect. "I f*ck with Meek. You know what I'm saying? I think Meek does a lot for his community. You know, he's been a great symbol for the city of Philly. I love what he does with Reform. But I probably would have deleted my Twitter after 'Twitter fingers' and just flooded the streets with nothing but music."

He added, "I would only talk through the music, because every single time Meek posts the internet turns it into a joke. Y'all was just laughing at him last week because he posted about being on LinkedIn. … I said, you know, the way they act with Meek is strange. And I agree with Meek. The propaganda against Meek is strange. And it started with that battle. And at least on social media, the narrative around him hasn't recovered. It started with the battle."