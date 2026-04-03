Meek Mill Fires Back With New Freestyle As Fans Say "He Still Got It"

Meek Mill is reminding everyone exactly what he does best. The Philly rapper just delivered a new freestyle, and it’s already getting strong reactions from fans online. Opening with reflective bars, "what you know about fighting for your freedom / callin out for help nobody answer when you need them" — Meek leans back into the hunger and intensity that built his reputation.

As expected, listeners wasted no time showing love. “Meek never misses when it comes to freestyle. Real rap is still alive,” one person wrote. “Nah Meek went off,” another added.

The drop comes at an interesting time for Meek, who’s been in the headlines lately for more than just music. Recently, Charlamagne tha God weighed in on Meek’s career, suggesting he never fully bounced back from his high-profile beef with Drake.

Meek quickly pushed back, pointing to his commercial success since that moment. “Since Drake beef I drop tape 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes… what’s free feat jayz… fck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote, before adding, “im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sht.”

Meek Mill Is Letting The Music Speak

Charlamagne later responded and doubled down, arguing that while Meek has achieved major milestones, the public narrative around him shifted after the battle. He also acknowledged Meek’s impact off the mic, especially through his criminal justice reform work.

"I would only talk through the music, because every single time Meek posts the internet turns it into a joke,” he explained. “Y'all was just laughing at him last week because he posted about being on LinkedIn. … I said, you know, the way they act with Meek is strange. And I agree with Meek. The propaganda against Meek is strange. And it started with that battle. And at least on social media, the narrative around him hasn't recovered. It started with the battle.”