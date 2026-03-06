Meek Mill Surprises Fans With "Head High Freestyle"

Meek Mill surprised fans today with a new release, quietly dropping “Head High Freestyle.” Excitement around the Philadelphia rapper’s music continues to build again, as fans finally get some bars from the rapper.

“Head High Freestyle” landed as a surprise release, giving listeners a fresh glimpse of the gritty, reflective style that helped define Meek’s career. The song also features Rob49, and fans are reacting positively to the news. While it’s unclear whether the freestyle is connected to a larger project, the drop has already sparked speculation that new music could be on the way.

The release also shifts the focus back to Meek’s artistry after weeks of social media discourse. For longtime listeners, it’s a reminder that despite the online chatter, the Philly rapper is still locked in on the booth.

In fact, the bars are extra timely considering just last week, Meek spoke out against what he deemed "bubblegum rap." He doubled-down on the importance of songs having meaning. "That bubble gum rap sh*t not gone work when that organic sh*t hit them streets!" he wrote. "If your song has no meaning we not listening, f*ck that marketing budget lol."

Meek Mill Shares Freestyle

The freestyle arrives after Meek recently found himself back in the headlines just last week for addressing an old viral moment involving billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin. A clip from several years ago showed the rapper doing “bunny hops” on a tennis court while Rubin watched, and it quickly spread across social media, sparking speculation and jokes about the situation.

Meek pushed back on those interpretations earlier this week, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify what was actually happening in the clip. According to him, the moment had been taken out of context.

“They clipped me doing bunny hops and acted as if a billionaire made me do something against my moral codes from a lost bet,” Meek wrote online. He explained that the moment was simply him showing Rubin and others a game he used to play while incarcerated.