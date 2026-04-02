Meek Mill Issues Fiery Response To Charlamagne Tha God’s Career Criticism

During a recent episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on Meek Mill's career and how it changed after his battle with Drake. He argued that the Philly rapper never managed to fully recover, prompting a fiery response. In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 1), Meek highlighted a few of his achievements since the feud, making it clear that he thinks Charlamagne is way off.

“Since Drake beef I drop tap 3x platinum… peta double platinum… blue notes 1 and 2 platinum… uptown vibes with legend from Brooklyn fab platinum… what’s free feat jayz meek mill I think it’s plat… f*ck on me ft cardi b platinum,” he wrote. “How far we came… he actually switched up on drake because he helped power the meek was done narrative was done… now he’s using the same against drake… im good with drake and jayz as far as I know… keep me out this weak a** sh*t.”

He added that he's gotten plenty of “tech deals” thanks to his activity on Twitter/X.

What Did Charlamagne Tha God Say About Meek Mill?

“What the f*ck is he talking about?” he continued. “We gotta keep a close eye on this cat I feel like he in the closet gay man that hates successful black men unless he doing business with them but I could be wrong. /// That diddy sh*t wasn’t normal ima real trench baby earn plate in front of the world! I rate dieee than disrespect what I put blood sweat and tears and my concerts jumping… I felt black balled for a minute I’m just savage I get what I want!”

Not everything Charlamagne had to say about Meek was negative, however. He indicated that he's still a fan of the Grammy nominee, even praising him for everything he's done for his community.