UMG Settles TuneCore Lawsuit Over Fake Kendrick Lamar Songs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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UMG Settles TuneCore Lawsuit Fake Kendrick Lamar Songs
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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UMG accused Believe and TuneCore of copyright infringement by distributing fake remixed songs from Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, and others.

Universal Music Group (UMG) is locked in a legal battle with their artist Drake over his dismissed "Not Like Us" lawsuit, which is currently in appeal. Ironically enough, they just settled a separate lawsuit relating to Drizzy's Compton rival and another one of their artists, Kendrick Lamar. They had accused French music company Believe and its TuneCore distribution service of "massive" copyright infringement by distributing fake remixes of songs by K.Dot, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more.

According to Billboard, attorneys for both sides of the $500 million lawsuit asked a federal judge to dismiss the case in court filings from earlier today (Friday, April 3). However, they did not publicly reveal the terms of their settlement. As such, folks don't know if Believe and TuneCore had to change their policies or pay UMG any money. Neither entity commented on the settlement or its details beyond the following statement from a Believe representative: "The litigation was resolved amicably."

This 2024 lawsuit accused Believe and TuneCore of distributing material from "fraudulent artists" and turning a "blind eye" to this alleged copyright infringement. The fake tracks in question refer to sped-up or remixed tracks from Kendrick Lamar and others, often distributed under fake names like "Kendrik Laamar," "Arriana Gramde," and "Jutin Biber." Believe denied UMG's allegations, stating that they treat "respect of copyright very seriously."

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Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, UMG claimed in 2024 that Believe and TuneCore "achieved dramatic growth and profitability" by becoming a safe space for "infringing copies of the world's most popular copyrighted recordings."

"These problems are definitely not unique to TuneCore," one expert reportedly remarked about this case, according to Billboard. These questions around DIY distribution models became a big part of these discussions. Both sides entered settlement talks shortly after the lawsuit emerged, which lasted over a year.

Now, though, it seems like both sides came to a satisfactory agreement, even if the details are unclear. After this settlement, UMG's Drake and Kendrick Lamar-related legal battle is back in focus. They previously called the Toronto superstar a hypocrite for his appeal attempt and hope to make sure that defamation suit stays in the dirt.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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