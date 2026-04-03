UMG Settles TuneCore Lawsuit Over Fake Kendrick Lamar Songs

According to Billboard, attorneys for both sides of the $500 million lawsuit asked a federal judge to dismiss the case in court filings from earlier today (Friday, April 3). However, they did not publicly reveal the terms of their settlement. As such, folks don't know if Believe and TuneCore had to change their policies or pay UMG any money. Neither entity commented on the settlement or its details beyond the following statement from a Believe representative: "The litigation was resolved amicably."

This 2024 lawsuit accused Believe and TuneCore of distributing material from "fraudulent artists" and turning a "blind eye" to this alleged copyright infringement. The fake tracks in question refer to sped-up or remixed tracks from Kendrick Lamar and others, often distributed under fake names like "Kendrik Laamar," "Arriana Gramde," and "Jutin Biber." Believe denied UMG's allegations, stating that they treat "respect of copyright very seriously."

Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, UMG claimed in 2024 that Believe and TuneCore "achieved dramatic growth and profitability" by becoming a safe space for "infringing copies of the world's most popular copyrighted recordings."

"These problems are definitely not unique to TuneCore," one expert reportedly remarked about this case, according to Billboard. These questions around DIY distribution models became a big part of these discussions. Both sides entered settlement talks shortly after the lawsuit emerged, which lasted over a year.