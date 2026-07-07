Streamer University is back, and Kai Cenat has recruited another star-studded lineup to help mentor the next wave of content creators.

Cenat also leaned into the humor that has become a staple of his broadcasts. While introducing the university's staff, he jokingly assigned his brothers the roles of campus janitors instead of professors, a bit that quickly prompted a phone call from his mother during the livestream. She wasn't amused by the joke, insisting her sons deserved better, while their father called moments later, laughing at the family exchange.

This year's roster stretches well beyond Twitch. T-Pain and Lizzo will join as faculty , while DreamDoll, Skai Jackson, Queen Naija, and ClarenceNYC are among the personalities joining the program. There will also be established streaming figures including Pokimane, Agent00, Duke Dennis, Ludwig, Maya Higa, The Sushi Dragon, Adapt, Poudii, Kaiya Cenat, and Cenat himself. Each participant is expected to share expertise from their respective fields. Exposing students to everything from livestream production and audience engagement to music and personal branding.

Nearly nine months after his last major livestream, Kai Cenat returned with an announcement that has become one of the most anticipated events in the creator community. The Twitch superstar officially unveiled the latest class of students and faculty for Streamer University , his ambitious content initiative designed to give aspiring streamers direct access to some of the biggest names in online entertainment. It rests on being a partial networking event, some content boot camp, and part collaborative experiment. The program has quickly evolved into one of the internet's most closely watched opportunities for emerging creators.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.