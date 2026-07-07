Nearly nine months after his last major livestream, Kai Cenat returned with an announcement that has become one of the most anticipated events in the creator community. The Twitch superstar officially unveiled the latest class of students and faculty for Streamer University, his ambitious content initiative designed to give aspiring streamers direct access to some of the biggest names in online entertainment. It rests on being a partial networking event, some content boot camp, and part collaborative experiment. The program has quickly evolved into one of the internet's most closely watched opportunities for emerging creators.
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Familiar Names Among The Faculty & Students
This year's roster stretches well beyond Twitch. T-Pain and Lizzo will join as faculty, while DreamDoll, Skai Jackson, Queen Naija, and ClarenceNYC are among the personalities joining the program. There will also be established streaming figures including Pokimane, Agent00, Duke Dennis, Ludwig, Maya Higa, The Sushi Dragon, Adapt, Poudii, Kaiya Cenat, and Cenat himself. Each participant is expected to share expertise from their respective fields. Exposing students to everything from livestream production and audience engagement to music and personal branding.
Cenat also leaned into the humor that has become a staple of his broadcasts. While introducing the university's staff, he jokingly assigned his brothers the roles of campus janitors instead of professors, a bit that quickly prompted a phone call from his mother during the livestream. She wasn't amused by the joke, insisting her sons deserved better, while their father called moments later, laughing at the family exchange.
The lighthearted moment became one of the stream's biggest talking points, but it did little to overshadow Streamer University's influence. This has steadily become a legitimate launchpad for the next generation of digital creators, with Cenat using his platform to connect aspiring streamers with established voices across multiple corners of the industry.