Kai Cenat Bombarded With Homophobia Allegations After Tense Livestream Moment

Kai Cenat is under fire.

Kai Cenat is under fire once again, this time due to comments he made toward his friends RaKai and Ray during a livestream. In a clip making its rounds on X, the internet personality and several others are seen in the back of a vehicle. Eventually, Cenat noticed that Ray was sitting in RaKai's lap, and immediately made it clear that he wasn't comfortable with it. He told them to "chill" repeatedly while his friends defended themselves.

The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Many are accusing him of being homophobic and slamming him for acting that way in front of his young audience. "Kai being homophobic is so disheartening," one user writes. "It's so cr*zy that he won't get backlash that makes a difference, nobody will really call him out and he will still have the biggest platform on Twitch with big sponsors... tons of young kids are listening to what he says and agreeing just cause he says it. It's gross," someone else says.

Kai Cenat Calls Out RaKai & Ray For How They're Sitting During Livestream

Fortunately for Cenat, there are some fans coming to his defense. According to multiple users on X, it's possible that the streamer could have actually been outraged over his two friends' age difference. Reportedly, RaKai is 16 years old while Ray is 19. Others suspect that the entire thing was staged and that everybody involved was in on it, though this is unconfirmed. This is far from the first time a moment from Cenat's stream got critics talking, however.

Earlier this month, he got a massage during a stream, which ended abruptly due to trolls in his chat. They continuously made inappropriate remarks about the masseuse, who ultimately decided that she was no longer willing to put up with it. She left despite Cenat apologizing profusely, though she seemed to recognize that the rude messages were out of his control.