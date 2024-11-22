Kai Cenat Bombarded With Homophobia Allegations After Tense Livestream Moment

BYCaroline Fisher1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fame Fridays With Appearance By Kai Cenat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kai Cenat is under fire.

Kai Cenat is under fire once again, this time due to comments he made toward his friends RaKai and Ray during a livestream. In a clip making its rounds on X, the internet personality and several others are seen in the back of a vehicle. Eventually, Cenat noticed that Ray was sitting in RaKai's lap, and immediately made it clear that he wasn't comfortable with it. He told them to "chill" repeatedly while his friends defended themselves.

The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. Many are accusing him of being homophobic and slamming him for acting that way in front of his young audience. "Kai being homophobic is so disheartening," one user writes. "It's so cr*zy that he won't get backlash that makes a difference, nobody will really call him out and he will still have the biggest platform on Twitch with big sponsors... tons of young kids are listening to what he says and agreeing just cause he says it. It's gross," someone else says.

Read More: Kai Cenat's Masseuse Quits Mid-Stream Due To His Chat's Incessant Harassment

Kai Cenat Calls Out RaKai & Ray For How They're Sitting During Livestream

Fortunately for Cenat, there are some fans coming to his defense. According to multiple users on X, it's possible that the streamer could have actually been outraged over his two friends' age difference. Reportedly, RaKai is 16 years old while Ray is 19. Others suspect that the entire thing was staged and that everybody involved was in on it, though this is unconfirmed. This is far from the first time a moment from Cenat's stream got critics talking, however.

Earlier this month, he got a massage during a stream, which ended abruptly due to trolls in his chat. They continuously made inappropriate remarks about the masseuse, who ultimately decided that she was no longer willing to put up with it. She left despite Cenat apologizing profusely, though she seemed to recognize that the rude messages were out of his control.

Read More: G Herbo Shares Tender Moment With His Son During Kai Cenat Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...