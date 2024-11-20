Kai Cenat's Masseuse Quits Mid-Stream Due To His Chat's Incessant Harassment

Kai tried to fix the situation but it was too late.

Kai Cenat is currently in the midst of his Mafiathon 2 stream which means he will be live for the entire month of November. He has not stopped streaming once since November 1st which is truly unfathomable. Overall, this kind of feat is why fans are so excited about tuning into Kai Cenat's streams. He is someone who is always elevating his craft and trying new things. Although sometimes these things don't work out, more often than not, he is able to craft viral moments that have remained central to popular culture.

On Tuesday night, however, Kai found himself in a bad situation as he was getting a massage during his stream. As you can see down below, Kai was acting like his usual self, and the Masseuse was doing her job. However, she was immediately inundated with some reprehensible comments from chatters. Donations were being read out by a robotic voice, and fans took advantage by sexually harassing the masseuse. This was done in the form of cat-calling.

Kai Cenat Tried To Make Things Right

Subsequently, the masseuse told Kai that she was feeling uncomfortable and that she just didn't want to have to deal with the comments anymore. Although Kai offered to have his team turn off the text-to-speech call outs, the damage had already been done. The masseuse left the stream, and Cenat was extremely apologetic. Overall, the masseuse was understanding and acknowledged that it wasn't Kai's fault. Regardless, that doesn't excuse the actions of his fans.

When you over 100K live concurrent viewers on your stream, this kind of thing is going to happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the truth. At the end of the day, streamers have a lot of parasocial fans and they know how to ruin it for everyone else. Hopefully, for Kai, the rest of Mafiathon 2 can go on without any issues. Aside from last night's mishap, the experience has been very positive for a lot of people. Drake may pull up near the end, but it is unconfirmed whether or not he will at this point.