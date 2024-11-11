Denzel Curry Drops Killer Freestyle During Kai Cenat Live Stream

Denzel Curry is one of the best rappers of his generation. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who can drop lyrical gems with as much consistency and/or ease. He's one of the few who can actually step to the microphone in a freestyle capacity and not embarrass himself. If anything, Denzel Curry's ability to freestyle has increased his profile in the game. This was definitely the case on November 10. Curry went on Kai Cenat's 300K subscribers stream and dropped an absolutely jaw-dropping two minute freestyle.
We're not going to recount Denzel Curry's entire verse, but one look at Kai Cenat during this masterful display communicates enough. The streamer is absolutely floored by Curry's wordplay and his ability to string seemingly random words together into something cogent. Curry is clearly having fun doing so, and part of what makes the live stream freestyle so much fun to watch is the way Curry and Kai feed off one another. It's evident Denzel Curry wants to blow Cenat's mind, and it's even more evident that the latter is having the time of his life next to the latter.
Denzel Curry Also Previewed Unreleased Music
Denzel Curry also teased some unreleased music and talked directly to fans. The former wasn't too surprising, given that he recently announced plans to release King of the Mischievous South (Complete), an expansion upon the the album he dropped in 2024. The album is set for release on November 15. Zel also treated viewers to a motivational speech about achieving dreams. He implored people to put in hard work when it came to pursuing the things they want to do. "Kids have dreams, but adults make them a reality," he asserted.
Denzel Curry was one of the best rappers to appear on Kai Cenat's live stream in some time. There has been some controversy surrounding the streamer in recent weeks, especially when it comes to rappers being involved. DDG chopped it up with Kai Cenat while holding his infant son. The infant's mom, Halle Bailey, proceeded to call DDG out, and then the internet turned on her. She ultimately deleted her social media as a result. Then there was Kodak Black. The Florida rapper was visibly inebriated during his stint on Kai Cenat's stream. So much so, in fact, that fans criticized Cenat for allowing the guest appearance to play out.