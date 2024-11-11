Denzel Curry Drops Killer Freestyle During Kai Cenat Live Stream

'Zel never disappoints.

Denzel Curry is one of the best rappers of his generation. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who can drop lyrical gems with as much consistency and/or ease. He's one of the few who can actually step to the microphone in a freestyle capacity and not embarrass himself. If anything, Denzel Curry's ability to freestyle has increased his profile in the game. This was definitely the case on November 10. Curry went on Kai Cenat's 300K subscribers stream and dropped an absolutely jaw-dropping two minute freestyle.

We're not going to recount Denzel Curry's entire verse, but one look at Kai Cenat during this masterful display communicates enough. The streamer is absolutely floored by Curry's wordplay and his ability to string seemingly random words together into something cogent. Curry is clearly having fun doing so, and part of what makes the live stream freestyle so much fun to watch is the way Curry and Kai feed off one another. It's evident Denzel Curry wants to blow Cenat's mind, and it's even more evident that the latter is having the time of his life next to the latter.

Denzel Curry Also Previewed Unreleased Music

Denzel Curry also teased some unreleased music and talked directly to fans. The former wasn't too surprising, given that he recently announced plans to release King of the Mischievous South (Complete), an expansion upon the the album he dropped in 2024. The album is set for release on November 15. Zel also treated viewers to a motivational speech about achieving dreams. He implored people to put in hard work when it came to pursuing the things they want to do. "Kids have dreams, but adults make them a reality," he asserted.