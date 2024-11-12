Kai Cenat Breaks The Twitch Subscriber Record For The Second Time

Kai is back on top of the streaming world.

Back in March 2023, Kai Cenat was the guy when it came to streaming, particularly on the Twitch platform. That was thanks to his first-ever Mafiathon subathon event. A streamer who goes by Ludwig had the subscriber record prior to Kai, but he emerged with the most with over 306,000. According to Dexerto, the New York native would go on to keep the lead up until September of this year. That's when Ironmouse would overtake him with her annual charity subathon. She would actually obliterate his subscriber count by 20,000 plus. Fast forward to this month where Kai would begin his second Mafiathon to sit atop the rankings again.

To aid in this mission, he brought on many high-profile guests, particularly in the hip-hop world. Quavo, DDG, Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and GloRilla were just a few. However, the journey was not all sunshine and rainbows for Kai. Just a couple of days into the streaming marathon, multiple swatting attempts were made at his home. It led to authorities showing up on his property mid-livestream and he even dealt with a short ban in the process. But the 22-year-old was able to persevere, and now, he's reached the mountaintop.

Kai Cenat Goes Crazy With His Friends After Regaining The Record

The multi-media talent was halfway toward the goal of Ironmouse's 326,252 just three days in. Now, with more than half the month of November to go, he eclipsed that mark, and his reaction is both wholesome and well-deserved. In the clip from DJ Akademiks, all of his closest friends were there to support and cheer him on as the subscriber count grew rapidly. In the midst of the celebration, he surpassed the number by over 800.

"Two times!" Kai repeatedly shouted after seeing his goal come to fruition. Some are belittling the accomplishment, but all he deserves to hear right now is congratulations! It's a tremendous feat for the ever-growing internet presence and with 18 days left this month, it will be exciting to follow this and see how many subscribers he gains. Cenat took the time to thank his supporters on X, saying, "LOST #1 A MONTH & SOME CHANGE AGO COMPLETELY PLANNED ANOTHER ONE IN LESS THAN 2 MONTHS AND CAME BACK AND WE GOT THE WORLD RECORD AGAIN," he began. "I LOVE ALL MY SUPPORTERS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART JOB STULL NOT FINISHED ONLY DAY 11!"

