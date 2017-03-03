subscribers
- ViralRubi Rose Poses With Fan Who Spent $62K On Her OnlyFansOh boy.By Alexander Cole
- TechNetflix Tests Out Charging For Password Sharing After Losing Nearly 1M Subscribers In 3 MonthsThe company projected a loss of almost 2M earlier this year but managed to hold onto more users than expected.By Hayley Hynes
- TechDisney Plus Reaches 28.6 Million Subscribers Ahead Of "The Mandalorian" ReturnDisney Plus is dominating the streaming world.By Chantilly Post
- MusicM.I.A. Launches Patreon Page For Exclusive ContentM.I.A. fans will be able to access more of her content than ever before.By Cole Blake
- NumbersNetflix Lost 130,000 Subscribers In Q2, First Major Hit Since Platform's BirthWho's still down with Netflix?By Chantilly Post
- MusicApple's Streaming Service Set To Battle With Netflix "Within Months" Of LaunchApple is ready to steal Netflix's market share, come mid-April.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Increase Subscription Price Once Again Due To Growing Original ContentIf you have any stocks in Netflix, consider today a good day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJordan Peele’s True Crime Series "Lorena:" Watch The 1st Trailer"Lorena" tells the story of a woman driven crazy to the point of "dismemberment."By Devin Ch
- MusicCoachella 2019: YouTube Will Live-stream Both Weekends Of 2019 FestivalYouTube enters the 9th year of their Coachella partnership with a promise to publish live content two-weeks straight.By Devin Ch
- LifeNetflix Testing $4 Mobile-Only Subscription Plan "In Foreign Markets"The Global takeover of Netflix is being strategized.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Offered "Bang Bros" Porn Contract After Declaring Herself "Unsigned"It didn't take long for the offers to come pouring in.By Devin Ch
- MusicApple's CEO Says Streaming Competitors Are "Draining The Humanity Out Of Music"Tim Cook worries the music industry has become a giant labyrinth of algorithms.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentApple Music Has Surpassed Spotify In Paid US Subscribers: ReportApple Music is growing fast. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicApple Music Surpasses 50 Million Subscribers Including Free TrialsThe service's vast clientele keeps expanding. By David Saric
- EntertainmentApple Music Has Now Accumulated Over 38 Million SubscribersThe streaming service has been gaining quite the momentum. By David Saric
- MusicApple Music Now Has 36 Million Subscribers; Spotify Still Has MoreApple Music has reached a major milestone.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSpotify Getting 10 Million Paid Subscribers Any 5-6 Months: ReportSpotify continues to rake in those premium subscribers. By Matt F
- MusicSpotify Reaches 70 Million Subscribers, Dwarfs Apple Music's NumbersSpotify is leading the streaming pack by leaps and bounds. By David Saric
- NumbersMusic Streams Had Record Year, Topped 375 Billion In 2017: ReportStreaming music is now taking up the largest portion of the consumer marketplace.By Matt F
- EntertainmentChris Brown Awarded YouTube's Diamond Play ButtonBreezy has reached a new milestone.By Matt F
- MusicSpotify Has Reached 50 Million SubscribersYour move, Apple Music.By hnhh