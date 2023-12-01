Rubi Rose Poses With Fan Who Spent $62K On Her OnlyFans

Rubi Rose is someone who has become a mainstay in hip-hop. Although she did not start out as an artist, she has gone in that lane. Initially, she was a video vixen. In fact, she was in the "Bad & Boujee" music video for Migos. However, now she makes her own records and has been developing quite the fanbase. Furthermore, she even has own OnlyFans, which, of course, is another way for her to make some cash. As it turns out, the OF side of things has proven to be quite lucrative for her.

Of course, we know this because she recently took to Twitter to speak on one of her biggest fans. As you can see in the tweet down below, Rubi got to meet the fan, although we don't know how this meeting took place. As you can see, he has spent $62K on her OnlyFans. "i ran into my #1 spender on onlyfans," she wrote. For those who do not know, you can subscribe to someone, but you can also tip them as well. This can lead to special rewards and content. Clearly, this man is fond of Rubi Rose.

Rubi Rose With A Fan

However, one has to wonder what is so special about her account that one man would spend so much money. Also, how much does someone make to where this can be justified? Even the richest person in the world would spend their cash differently. No matter what, it is definitely a bit bizarre and we are sure that Rose feels the same way. Regardless, for now, she seems content with the fact that the man would put so much cash in her pocket. It is his decision and he has to live with that.

Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below.

