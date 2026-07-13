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Kai Cenat Drops Streamer University Diss Track Aimed At FunnyMike, Rakai, And More
Kai Cenat just came through with a diss track for all of the people complaining about not getting into Streamer University.
By
Alexander Cole
July 13, 2026