Kai Cenat Addresses Rumors About When He Will Stream Again

Kai Cenat recently hosted a Twitter Q&A with his fans to respond to some of their burning inquiries, such as his favorite ICEMAN tracks. On more serious notes, though, fans also asked a lot about his relative silence in the public eye and his break from streaming as of late, wondering about his next moves. The Twitch giant didn't provide many details about these matters, but based on what he did say, fans just have to be patient.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he responded directly to a question about when he will return to streaming. "When it's time," Kai wrote simply. There's no actual timeline here and it's a very vague statement. But it seems like the return will come with much larger and more consequential endeavors, so preparation and organization are key factors.

According to Rap on IG, Cenat hasn't streamed in almost eight months following the conclusion of his "Mafiathon 3" stream. However, he reportedly continues to make about $70K a month due to active Twitch subscriptions.

Elsewhere, the Vivet fashion designer answered many other questions and gave many other takes. He said the current space of streaming "needs more inspiration," proclaimed he will "never lose passion for streaming" despite his new ventures, would implement "better discoverability" on Twitch if he was its CEO, and shouted out his AMP crew and their hang-outs. Finally, Kai Cenat said he feels "better than ever" and that his lack of content will "all make sense" when he chooses to return.

What Is Kai Cenat Doing Now?

Right now, Kai Cenat is focused on his Vivet fashion brand above all else, and that endeavor remains mostly under wraps. But via more low-key and casual methods, he continues to engage with fans on social media, provide updates and sneak peeks at upcoming moves, and speak on some of what's going on around him.