Kai Cenat Addresses Rumors About When He Will Stream Again

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kai Cenat Rumors When He Will Stream Again
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat has reportedly not streamed in almost eight months, and fans are wondering when (and if) he'll make a return.

Kai Cenat recently hosted a Twitter Q&A with his fans to respond to some of their burning inquiries, such as his favorite ICEMAN tracks. On more serious notes, though, fans also asked a lot about his relative silence in the public eye and his break from streaming as of late, wondering about his next moves. The Twitch giant didn't provide many details about these matters, but based on what he did say, fans just have to be patient.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he responded directly to a question about when he will return to streaming. "When it's time," Kai wrote simply. There's no actual timeline here and it's a very vague statement. But it seems like the return will come with much larger and more consequential endeavors, so preparation and organization are key factors.

According to Rap on IG, Cenat hasn't streamed in almost eight months following the conclusion of his "Mafiathon 3" stream. However, he reportedly continues to make about $70K a month due to active Twitch subscriptions.

Elsewhere, the Vivet fashion designer answered many other questions and gave many other takes. He said the current space of streaming "needs more inspiration," proclaimed he will "never lose passion for streaming" despite his new ventures, would implement "better discoverability" on Twitch if he was its CEO, and shouted out his AMP crew and their hang-outs. Finally, Kai Cenat said he feels "better than ever" and that his lack of content will "all make sense" when he chooses to return.

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What Is Kai Cenat Doing Now?

Right now, Kai Cenat is focused on his Vivet fashion brand above all else, and that endeavor remains mostly under wraps. But via more low-key and casual methods, he continues to engage with fans on social media, provide updates and sneak peeks at upcoming moves, and speak on some of what's going on around him.

As for when he will return to stream on Twitch or elsewhere, no one really knows for sure except the man himself. Even then, we're sure Kai is juggling a lot of possibilities right now. When he returns, it will be massive.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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