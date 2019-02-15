social media return
- GramNBA Youngboy Returns To Instagram As A Family ManYoungboy Never Broke Again is back on social media and he looks to be embracing his role in life as a father.By Alex Zidel
- GossipNicki Minaj Surgery Accusations Begin After Her Social Media ReturnIn typical fashion, people are coming for the Queen's appearance.By Alex Zidel
- GramNicki Minaj Breaks Her Instagram Hiatus With Pink Hair & Husband Kenneth PettyNicki Minaj fans, rejoice!By Alex Zidel
- GramKevin Hart Trolls The Rock With Hilarious Throwback Costume In IG ReturnKevin Hart is back on Instagram!By Alex Zidel
- GramBig Sean Looks Insanely Jacked In Return To Social MediaBig Sean is back and he's been working out like crazy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Returns To Social Media & Spits Facts About Fake LoveYoungBoy Never Broke Again also teased new music on the way.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Returns To Instagram With A Big Smile On His Face21 Savage is back home with his family.By Alex Zidel