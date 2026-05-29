Kai Cenat Reveals His Favorite Song From Drake's "ICEMAN"

Kai Cenat collaborated with Drake for his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U music video campaign, spotlighting visual treatments from burgeoning creatives. It was a great endeavor, but they haven't linked up since then. But the streamer and fashion designer is still in the loop with the rapper, especially with his new album ICEMAN.

Via Twitter, a fan asked Cenat what his favorite song from that chart-topping tracklist was, and he gave a few answers. Per FearBuck on the social media platform, he named "Dust," "Janice STFU," "National Treasures," and "B's On The Table" with 21 Savage as his contenders. Kai also threw an "etc" in there to indicate he's liking much more material.

Of these picks, the least surprising is "Janice STFU," which went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "National Treasures" was a beloved leak in the ICEMAN lead-up, whereas "Dust" is one of the more aggressive cuts on there. As for "B's On The Table," it's a pretty straightforward cut, so maybe the Twitch giant is just a big fan of the Her Loss duo's work.

Drake Trolls Kai Cenat

What's funny is that Drake and Kai Cenat recently trolled each other online over ICEMAN. It was more about the livestreams during the rollout itself than the music. But it's still an ironic thing to look back on now that we know Kai enjoyed the final product.

For those unaware, Cenat did not like the ICEMAN "Episode Three" stream at all, which led Drizzy to troll him on social media and during the streamer's "Mafiathon 3" event by posting his forehead on Instagram and spamming donation messages. Drake also trolled Kai Cenat's fashion pivot with his Vivet brand, which was a little more out of the blue.

In response, Kai Cenat demanded that the 6ix God drop ICEMAN, and that was in February of this year. It came a little late, but at least he got some bangers out of it.