Kai Cenat Will Not Be Charged For NYC Riot Incident 

The New York prosecutor's office has announced that a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber who was accused of instigating a riot last year after a giveaway in New York City descended into mayhem will not face charges. A spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office stated on Tuesday that Kai Cenat and two other people have already paid more than $57,000. Cenat has also publicly apologized after the event in Union Square Park went horribly wrong on August 4.

The city did not approve or sanction the event. The popular video game streamer Cenat promised to give away PCs, gaming seats, keyboards, and consoles. His promises caused a huge influx of fans to flood the streets, and things got out of control. Aerial footage showed people standing on vehicles. Police said that pyrotechnics, bottles, and rocks had been hurled, and the NYPD. They also reported that three police officers had been hurt after being attacked by protesters and becoming caught in the crowd. The whole ordeal was a fiasco and a dangerous situation created by Cenat.

Read More: Kai Cenat Rips Kanye West For Calling Him An "Industry Plant"

Kai Cenat Will Not Face Any Charges For NYC Riot

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The Manhattan DA's office said in a statement, "The total restitution of $57,099 covers the landscaping damage and additional staff hours needed for clean-up. All of the restitution payments have already been made." The district attorney's office also stated that Cenat paid $55,000 to the Union Square Partnership as per the agreement. Cenat was taken into custody by the NYPD on suspicion of instigating a riot, riot, and illegal assembly.

Kai Cenat posted an apology on social media Tuesday. The streamer in admitted he created "an unintentional dangerous situation due to the way I promoted and advertised it." He continued writing, "I am from NY and would never want to see the city turned upside down due to unwanted, irresponsible, and dangerous behavior." he concluded, "I wanted to do something cool and fun for people and did not think it was going to turn into something that caused harm to the city, and I should have thought more about the post before I announced it." Overall, the situation seems to have been settled, and Kai is lucky he didn't catch a charge.

Read More: Kai Cenat Denies Drake Blocked Him After He Criticized Latest Diss

[via]