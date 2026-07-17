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Dominican Day Parade
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Crime
Kai Cenat Sued After Bodyguard Allegedly Assaulted Man At NYC Parade
The complaint argues Kai Cenat shares legal responsibility for an alleged assault carried out by his security guard at a New York parade.
By
Erika Marie
July 17, 2026