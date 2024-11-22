Chris Brown Dance Battles Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 2" Twitch Event

Chris Brown appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream on Thursday evening. Cenat has been live since November 1. "Mafiathon 2," as Cenat dubbed it, is a month-long, 24-hour-a-day event that Cenat devised after losing his spot as the most-subscribed to streamer on the platform. Ironmouse, a popular streamer in her own right, briefly held the record after her own subathon. Half of the proceeds went to charity.
Cenat's Mafiathon 2 event has featured a revolving door of celebrities, from Snoop Dogg and Lil Uzi Vert to the cast of Good Luck Charlie and Miranda Cosgrove, star of the hit Nickelodeon show iCarly (a show that Cenat's own streams have been compared to by his fans). Brown is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of celebrity cameos to take place on the month-long stream. Early in their interaction, Cenat challenged Brown to a dance battle. Brown jokingly remarked that he was "too old" for that. Soon after, Duke Dennis, a longtime collaborator of Cenat's, entered the room and taught Brown how to do a front flip.
Chris Brown and Kai Cenat did have their dance battle, with the two of them Krumping on stream. Brown also critiqued Cenat's singing abilities, calling him "tone-deaf" after hearing the streamer's attempt at carrying a note. Brown has all but rejected mainstream media outlets since their coverage of his assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. To see him on Cenat's stream is not necessarily surprising, as Twitch streamers are not usually considered "mainstream," despite some of the lofty follower counts on the platform.
Kai Cenat has had a banner year. At the end of his Mafiathon 2 subathon, he will be the first Twitch streamer to reach 500,000 subscribers. His influence goes beyond Twitch now, as he's started doing commercials as well, including for T-Mobile and McDonald's. WWE legend-turned-actor John Cena recently appeared on his stream. The stream happened in part to advertise the fast food company's new Chicken Big Mac. Chris Brown wrapped up his 11:11 tour in August. The tour was marred by a fresh set of allegations against Brown and his entourage. The lawsuit filed against Brown claims that Brown and his people assaulted four men after a concert in Texas. The men are now seeking $50 million in damages. Controversy follows Brown wherever he goes, but he was completely drama-free in his cameo on Cenat's stream.