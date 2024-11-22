Chris Brown Dance Battles Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 2" Twitch Event

Another star showed up on Kai's stream.

Chris Brown appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream on Thursday evening. Cenat has been live since November 1. "Mafiathon 2," as Cenat dubbed it, is a month-long, 24-hour-a-day event that Cenat devised after losing his spot as the most-subscribed to streamer on the platform. Ironmouse, a popular streamer in her own right, briefly held the record after her own subathon. Half of the proceeds went to charity.

Cenat's Mafiathon 2 event has featured a revolving door of celebrities, from Snoop Dogg and Lil Uzi Vert to the cast of Good Luck Charlie and Miranda Cosgrove, star of the hit Nickelodeon show iCarly (a show that Cenat's own streams have been compared to by his fans). Brown is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of celebrity cameos to take place on the month-long stream. Early in their interaction, Cenat challenged Brown to a dance battle. Brown jokingly remarked that he was "too old" for that. Soon after, Duke Dennis, a longtime collaborator of Cenat's, entered the room and taught Brown how to do a front flip.

Chris Brown Appears On Kai Cenat's Twitch Stream

Chris Brown and Kai Cenat did have their dance battle, with the two of them Krumping on stream. Brown also critiqued Cenat's singing abilities, calling him "tone-deaf" after hearing the streamer's attempt at carrying a note. Brown has all but rejected mainstream media outlets since their coverage of his assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. To see him on Cenat's stream is not necessarily surprising, as Twitch streamers are not usually considered "mainstream," despite some of the lofty follower counts on the platform.