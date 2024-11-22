Chris Brown Reveals He’s In Relationships With Multiple Women

BYCaroline Fisher1129 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Chris Brown is keeping it real.

Recently, Chris Brown appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream, resulting in several viral moments. At one point in the stream, for example, the internet personality asked the R&B icon about his love life. Breezy kept it real, admitting that he's actually in relationships with multiple women. He didn't specifiy exactly how many women he's seeing at the moment. Luckily, he did suggest that they're all on board with his polyamorous lifestyle.

As for how he balances having so many ladies in his life, he simply told the streamer he's sure to “keep it a hunnid.” When asked to disclose the most expensive thing he'd ever purchased for a woman, he said a ring worth a whopping $300,000-$400,000. "Not like a wedding ring, just a ring," he added. While the admission took some fans off guard, others aren't surprised. After all, he's far from the only celebrity embracing polyamory these days.

Read More: Chris Brown Dance Battles Kai Cenat During "Mafiathon 2" Twitch Event

Chris Brown Opens Up About His Love Life During Livestream With Kai Cenat

Ne-Yo currently has two girlfriends, and back in August, he even said he'd be willing to recruit more. "No specific cap, it just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me," he told the outlet at the time with a shrug. "As many as you can afford, that's how it works." Finesse2tymes also frequently flexes his relationships with multiple women, but it appears as though their lives are far less drama-free than Ne-Yo's or Breezy's. Things might be looking up for Chris Brown on the relationship front, but life hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Virginia-born performer.

Last month, Investigation Discovery released their new documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence. In it, various women share their stories of being allegedly abused or assaulted by Brown. One woman even recalled being allegedly raped by him at one of Diddy's yacht parties, though she said the Bad Boy founder himself was not involved. He's yet to publicly address the doc.

Read More: Chris Brown Earns First Diamond Certified Single With "No Guidance"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...