Chris Brown Reveals He’s In Relationships With Multiple Women

Chris Brown is keeping it real.

Recently, Chris Brown appeared on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream, resulting in several viral moments. At one point in the stream, for example, the internet personality asked the R&B icon about his love life. Breezy kept it real, admitting that he's actually in relationships with multiple women. He didn't specifiy exactly how many women he's seeing at the moment. Luckily, he did suggest that they're all on board with his polyamorous lifestyle.

As for how he balances having so many ladies in his life, he simply told the streamer he's sure to “keep it a hunnid.” When asked to disclose the most expensive thing he'd ever purchased for a woman, he said a ring worth a whopping $300,000-$400,000. "Not like a wedding ring, just a ring," he added. While the admission took some fans off guard, others aren't surprised. After all, he's far from the only celebrity embracing polyamory these days.

Chris Brown Opens Up About His Love Life During Livestream With Kai Cenat

Ne-Yo currently has two girlfriends, and back in August, he even said he'd be willing to recruit more. "No specific cap, it just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me," he told the outlet at the time with a shrug. "As many as you can afford, that's how it works." Finesse2tymes also frequently flexes his relationships with multiple women, but it appears as though their lives are far less drama-free than Ne-Yo's or Breezy's. Things might be looking up for Chris Brown on the relationship front, but life hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Virginia-born performer.